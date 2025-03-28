Chokes rated at 36 A

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has launched the EPCOS SurfIND series, a new range of current-compensated ring core double chokes for high currents and surface mounting. With SurfIND, customers who prefer reflow soldering, but need high-current common-mode chokes, which are usually large and heavy, can now get an SMD solution. These components can filter common-mode noise for rated currents from 24 to 36 A at a temperature of 70°C. With additional cooling, even higher currents can be achieved. This is easy to implement as the top side can serve as a direct interface for a heat sink.

For applications with a voltage of up to 250 V (AC), the nominal inductance ranges from 120 to 820 µH across seven variants. With stray inductance of up to 1% of the nominal inductance, these chokes also dampen differential-mode noise. All components meet IEC/EN 60938-2 standards and share a compact footprint of 40 x 38 mm (L x W), with heights of 20,7 mm for A types and 22,3 mm for B types.

The typical resistance of these chokes ranges from 0,78 to 2,21 mΩ. Rated inductance drops by less than 10% at rated current with DC magnetic bias at 20°C. They are mounted on a plastic baseplate, with a ferrite core coated in epoxy to insulate it from the windings with both materials being UL 94 V0 approved.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





