1 Mbit EEPROM with fast read/write capabilities

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The M24M01E-F from STMicroelectronics is a 1-Mbit I2C-compatible EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable memory) organised as 128 K × 8 bits. It can operate with a supply voltage from 1,6 to 5,5 V with a clock frequency up to 1 MHz, over an ambient temperature range of -40 to 85°C.

The device offers three 8-bit registers, namely: the device type identifier (DTI) register, the configurable device address (CDA), and the software write protection (SWP) register. It also offers an additional 256-byte page, called the identification page. This page can be used to store sensitive application parameters, which can later be permanently locked in read-only mode.

The M24M01E-F is available in the standard 8-pin TSSOP8, SO8N, UFDFPN8, and in the 5-ball wafer level chip scale packaging (WLCSP) with the WC pin. On demand, the EEPROM can be delivered with a preprogrammed and locked device address.

