Design & Repair range from RS Pro

28 March 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry, often closely intertwined. Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, these processes play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity.

The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy & utilities, facilities management, and intralogistics. This expansion reinforces RS PRO’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of each sector.

With an extensive selection of products, the RS PRO range ensures precision, durability, and reliability in both design and repair applications. This latest portfolio expansion introduces over 1900 new products across 29+ technologies, providing customers with an even broader selection at competitive prices.

The RS PRO range offers a one-stop solution for design and repair needs. From power management and consumables to testing instruments, fasteners, small electronic components (capacitors, fuses, inductors, resistors, fans), cables, connectors, tools, and PPE, RS PRO provides a comprehensive selection to support every stage of the product lifecycle.

