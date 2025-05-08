EVENTS
28 March 2025
Events
AATF
6-8 May 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre
With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology experience, featuring one of the most comprehensive and focused automation technology platforms in Africa. AATF2025 ensures a world class showcase of automation technology innovation and CPD accredited workshops.
Register at www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com
COMPUTEX 2025
20-23 May 2025
Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center
COMPUTEX is a leading global exhibition focused on AIoT and startups. The expo will be hosted with the theme of “AI Next”, featuring the latest tech trends: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. The show has established itself as a premier platform for showcasing technological innovations.
Register at www.computextaipei.com.tw
Securex South Africa 2025
3-5 June 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand
Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple integrated and future-proofed security technology. The convention features access control, surveillance, identity management, security software, physical security barriers, protective equipment, guarding services, and cybersecurity all under one roof.
Register at www.securex.co.za
KITE 2025
22-24 July 2025
Durban Exhibition Centre
KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. Now in its fifth decade, the exhibition brings together industry professionals and is the ideal growth aid for local and national businesses.
Register at www.kznindustrial.co.za
Further reading:
Webinar: Advanced and secure AI processing
Events
Optimise boot times and accelerate product development with the STM32MP2x series from STMicroelectronics.
Read more...
Webinar: Design-created micro-climates
Events
Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.
Read more...
Webinar: How to get started with your power supply design
Events
In this webinar, Niall Rice from Wurth Elektronik will outline the key considerations in the design of a DC-DC buck converter, why they matter, and explain how tools like Würth’s REDEXPERT simplify the design process.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
IPC APEX EXPO 2025
15-20 March 2025
Anaheim Convention Center, USA
Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class ...
Read more...
Webinar: The versatility of Time-of-Flight technology
Events
In this exclusive webinar series, we will delve into the exciting world of 60 GHz radar and Time-of-Flight (ToF) technologies and explore their vast potential in shaping the future of in-cabin sensing.
Read more...
Webinar: Infineon’s robotics development platform
Events
Revolutionise your robotics development with Infineon’s one-stop-shop solution.
Read more...
2025 Tech Talks series
Events
Silicon Labs is excited to be bringing back its Tech Talks series for 2025. Featuring ten sessions, these talks are a must for designers and engineers interested in having the latest in IoT covered.
Read more...
Events
Events
CES 2025
7-11 January 2025
Las Vegas, USA
The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024
14 November
Munich, Germany
Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, ...
Read more...
Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Events
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.
Read more...