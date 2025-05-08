KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. Now in its fifth decade, the exhibition brings together industry professionals and is the ideal growth aid for local and national businesses.

COMPUTEX is a leading global exhibition focused on AIoT and startups. The expo will be hosted with the theme of “AI Next”, featuring the latest tech trends: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. The show has established itself as a premier platform for showcasing technological innovations.

With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology experience, featuring one of the most comprehensive and focused automation technology platforms in Africa. AATF2025 ensures a world class showcase of automation technology innovation and CPD accredited workshops.

Optimise boot times and accelerate product development with the STM32MP2x series from STMicroelectronics.Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.In this webinar, Niall Rice from Wurth Elektronik will outline the key considerations in the design of a DC-DC buck converter, why they matter, and explain how tools like Würth’s REDEXPERT simplify the design process.15-20 March 2025 Anaheim Convention Center, USA Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-classIn this exclusive webinar series, we will delve into the exciting world of 60 GHz radar and Time-of-Flight (ToF) technologies and explore their vast potential in shaping the future of in-cabin sensing.Revolutionise your robotics development with Infineon’s one-stop-shop solution.Silicon Labs is excited to be bringing back its Tech Talks series for 2025. Featuring ten sessions, these talks are a must for designers and engineers interested in having the latest in IoT covered.7-11 January 2025 Las Vegas, USA The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but14 November Munich, Germany Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare,Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.