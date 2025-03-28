Jemstech to produce PCB assemblies for Kamstrup

28 March 2025 News

From left to right: Per Boel (supplier quality and compliance manager, Kamstrup), Ole Ejg Sønderby (strategic sourcing manager, Kamstrup), Gerrie Jansen (director, Jemstech), Jacques Klopper (director, Jemstech), Linda Thomsen (project manager, Kamstrup), Shawn Mosby (head of supplier quality & compliance, Kamstrup).

Jemstech is pleased to announce that they have successfully concluded a supplier agreement with Kamstrup A/S in Denmark, a leading supplier of intelligent metering solutions in the global market.

As part of the supply agreement, Jemstech will produce electricity and water meter printed circuit board assemblies for the South African market in line with the strict quality protocols of Kamstrup.

The Jemstech and Kamstrup partnership stems from their joint vision to minimise their impact on the climate and environment.

