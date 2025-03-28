New appointments at Hiconnex

Further reading:

A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.Jemstech is pleased to announce that they have successfully concluded a supplier agreement with Kamstrup A/S in Denmark, a leading supplier of intelligent metering solutions in the global market.Foundries.io has announced a new, tiered pricing scheme which reduces the cost of its highly regarded FoundriesFactory service for OEMs in the development phase of a new edge AI or Linux OS-based product.The semiconductor business faced a severe downturn, with a 31,9% decrease compared to 2023 and a 30,3% drop in Q4 2024 compared to the same period last year.According to Transnet COO Solly Letsoalo, the scourge of copper theft could be a thing of the past by eliminating the use of copper cabling and switching to a satellite communication system.Reunert has announced the successful merger of two business units within the Applied Electronics Segment, namely Etion Create and Nanoteq, effective 1 October 2024.Securex South Africa 2025 is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo to provide a time-saver for visitors looking for holistic solutions for their facilities.Many stocks took a downward spike, with Nvidia being the hardest hit, losing 16,9% after one day’s trading.Silicon Labs has reported financial results for the fourth quarter with highlights including a total revenue of $166 million and Home & Life revenue up 11% to $78 million.The Comtest Group is proudly celebrating 20 years of successful trading in the southern African test and measurement, communications, equipment, solutions, and specialised systems markets.