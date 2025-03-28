New appointments at Hiconnex

Hiconnex, a leading provider of electronic components and solutions, has announced key appointments to support its continued growth and commitments to its clients.
Akhtar Husein Patel joins the company as a new applications engineer. Bongani Nkosi comes in to fill the manufacturing and costing support supervisor role. Jorge Matias will take on the role of Glenair business development engineer within Africa. Shamees Ismail will be an internal sales administrator. Justin Larkins joins the company as a junior RF engineer in the Western Cape.
Securex South Africa 2025 is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo to provide a time-saver for visitors looking for holistic solutions for their facilities.
Silicon Labs has reported financial results for the fourth quarter with highlights including a total revenue of $166 million and Home & Life revenue up 11% to $78 million.
The Comtest Group is proudly celebrating 20 years of successful trading in the southern African test and measurement, communications, equipment, solutions, and specialised systems markets.