Circuit & System Protection



Clearing the Static: Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders

28 March 2025

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders are used in electrostatic discharge protected areas to provide a path to ground for static electricity. This assists in preventing a build-up of static electricity, which can cause damage to sensitive electronic components.

The range of grounders are designed to be worn on the heel of the shoe, and they provide a direct connection to the ground through conductive floors or mats, allowing static electricity to be safely discharged. They are a safe alternative to ESD shoes. ESD foot grounders are easy to install and can be used on standard shoes by placing the grounding tab in the shoe under the foot.

Actum offers a range of basic heel grounders, reversible heel grounders and shoe grounders. Reversible options are longer lasting as once the one side is worn, you can just rotate them to use the other side. Shoe grounders must be worn on both shoes to maintain the integrity of the body-to-ground connection, even when one foot is lifted off the floor.

Any shoe grounder should not be worn in isolation, but forms part of a complete grounding system, which consists of a wrist band, cord and conductive flooring. Disposable shoe covers are also available and should be worn with a grounding tab for permanent grounding.

Features of Actum shoe grounders:

• Quick-release buckle.

• Unique elasticised rear section provides comfort for all shoe types.

• Brightly coloured heel band for clear identification.

• Reinforced black conductive rubber.

• Easy to fit and adjust to any shoe size.

• Leaves no scuff marks.


Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


