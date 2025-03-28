Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Smart module for multi-media devices

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


Quectel Wireless Solutions recently launched their new SC200V smart module at MWC 2025. Powered by a Qualcomm processor, it is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, network connectivity, and terminal development.These features make this module ideal for high-speed and multimedia-intensive applications, industrial handheld terminals, in-vehicle devices, and robotic applications, unlocking new opportunities for next-generation intelligent solutions.

The SC200V features long term Android support, currently running on Android 13, and plans to support through to Android 18. Powered by the Qualcomm Adreno 610 high-performance GPU, the module delivers fast, high-quality graphics rendering. With advanced multimedia capabilities, including dual-camera support and 1080P @ 60 fps video recording and playback, combined with 0,9 TOPS of dedicated hardware acceleration for advanced computational processing, the SC200V ensures a seamless experience for applications demanding high multimedia performance.

The module supports LTE Cat 4 networks, while maintaining backward compatibility with 3G and 2G. It also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other network standards, ensuring stable and flexible connectivity for terminals. Additionally, with Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, multiple receiving antennas operate simultaneously on the same frequency, minimising errors and enhancing communication quality. This makes the module ideal for applications requiring high-performance, reliable network connectivity. Interfaces such as UART, USB, I2C, and SPI cater to further data transmission and communication needs, enabling seamless connectivity with a wide range of peripherals.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


