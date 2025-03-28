Chipset enables ultra-wide signal capture

Jariet Technologies has developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component. Electra has an ultra-high sample rate ADC and DAC, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40 GSPS to 64 GSPS (from 100 MHz to 36 GHz). Jariet is the first company to qualify and release to production this advanced technology.

Key features of Electra include a 32 GHz PLL/VCO, a radiation hardened design, integrated CPU, and is fully controlled through firmware API calls. Electra is manufactured on a 12 nm FinFET process and consumes only 1,6 W when sampling at 64 GSPS. These transceivers are currently developed for specific applications like radar, electronic warfare, satellite, 5G/6G wireless, test and measurement, and quantum computing.

