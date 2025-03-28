Remote provisioning firmware added to SIMCom modules

SIMCom recently announced that its range of Cat 1 bis IoT modules are now being prepared with the firmware necessary to support SGP.32 functionality, facilitating simple remote provisioning of IoT modules. Developed by the GSMA, the SGP.32 standard enables connectivity with IoT devices, without the need for physical SIM cards or other user interfaces.
Mads Fischer, European sales director, SIMCom comments, “SGP.32 allows IoT devices that have no displays, buttons or SIM cards to be deployed and updated. Cat 1 bis has been rolled out globally, so by implementing SGP.32 firmware in our Cat 1 bis modules, we are enabling IoT network designers to easily and seamlessly operate their systems remotely and securely using an eSIM only.”
SIMCom’s key LTE Cat 1 bis modules that have integrated SGP.32 firmware include the A7672 series, SIM7672 series, and A7683E. These modules offer strong connectivity, global certification compliance, and enhanced power efficiency, making them ideal for various IoT applications.
Based on the ASR1603 platform, the A7672 series supports LTE-FDD, LTE-TDD, GSM, GPRS, and EDGE communication modes. With a comprehensive certification portfolio, this series ensures compliance with global regulations, facilitating smooth deployment across international markets.
Powered by the QCX216 chipset, the SIM7672 series supports LTE-FDD and LTE-TDD communication. A key feature of the SIM7672 series is its support for 3GPP Rel-14 Power Saving Mode (PSM), which allows power consumption to drop as low as 3 µA in PSM mode, making it an excellent choice for battery-sensitive applications.
X-band radar RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.
Read more...Smart module for multi-media devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
Read more...GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.
Read more...u-blox expands NORA-B2 BLE modules RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new nRF54L chipset-based wireless modules reduce current consumption and double processing capacity, catering to diverse mass market segments.
Read more...12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.