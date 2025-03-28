Remote provisioning firmware added to SIMCom modules

SIMCom recently announced that its range of Cat 1 bis IoT modules are now being prepared with the firmware necessary to support SGP.32 functionality, facilitating simple remote provisioning of IoT modules. Developed by the GSMA, the SGP.32 standard enables connectivity with IoT devices, without the need for physical SIM cards or other user interfaces.

Mads Fischer, European sales director, SIMCom comments, “SGP.32 allows IoT devices that have no displays, buttons or SIM cards to be deployed and updated. Cat 1 bis has been rolled out globally, so by implementing SGP.32 firmware in our Cat 1 bis modules, we are enabling IoT network designers to easily and seamlessly operate their systems remotely and securely using an eSIM only.”

SIMCom’s key LTE Cat 1 bis modules that have integrated SGP.32 firmware include the A7672 series, SIM7672 series, and A7683E. These modules offer strong connectivity, global certification compliance, and enhanced power efficiency, making them ideal for various IoT applications.

Based on the ASR1603 platform, the A7672 series supports LTE-FDD, LTE-TDD, GSM, GPRS, and EDGE communication modes. With a comprehensive certification portfolio, this series ensures compliance with global regulations, facilitating smooth deployment across international markets.

Powered by the QCX216 chipset, the SIM7672 series supports LTE-FDD and LTE-TDD communication. A key feature of the SIM7672 series is its support for 3GPP Rel-14 Power Saving Mode (PSM), which allows power consumption to drop as low as 3 µA in PSM mode, making it an excellent choice for battery-sensitive applications.

