GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module. Featuring a market-leading compact dual-band patch antenna, innovative packaging technology, and a robust RF design, this cutting-edge module offers a turnkey solution for rapid time-to-market, reducing design complexity and manufacturing costs.

The DAN-F10N integrates the smallest L1, L5 dual-band patch antenna in the market (20 x 20 x 8 mm) , offering an exceptional balance between size and performance. Its patent-pending packaging technology ensures it is a surface-mounting device, enabling automated manufacturing and simplifying integration for product developers.

The SAW-LNA-SAW RF architecture, combined with an LTE B13 notch filter in the L1 RF path, significantly improves out-of-band jamming immunity, making the module highly robust when operating near cellular modems, a critical factor for applications such as asset tracking and telematics.

By combining superior performance, ease of integration, and robust reliability, the DAN-F10N antenna module accelerates development cycles and enables innovative GNSS solutions. It is ideal for applications in asset tracking, aftermarket telematics, industrial automation and monitoring, consumer UAVs and sport trackers, as it ensures precise meter-level positioning, enhanced performance, and seamless integration.

Credit(s)

RF Design





