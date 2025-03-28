GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible

u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module. Featuring a market-leading compact dual-band patch antenna, innovative packaging technology, and a robust RF design, this cutting-edge module offers a turnkey solution for rapid time-to-market, reducing design complexity and manufacturing costs.
The DAN-F10N integrates the smallest L1, L5 dual-band patch antenna in the market (20 x 20 x 8 mm), offering an exceptional balance between size and performance. Its patent-pending packaging technology ensures it is a surface-mounting device, enabling automated manufacturing and simplifying integration for product developers.
The SAW-LNA-SAW RF architecture, combined with an LTE B13 notch filter in the L1 RF path, significantly improves out-of-band jamming immunity, making the module highly robust when operating near cellular modems, a critical factor for applications such as asset tracking and telematics.
By combining superior performance, ease of integration, and robust reliability, the DAN-F10N antenna module accelerates development cycles and enables innovative GNSS solutions. It is ideal for applications in asset tracking, aftermarket telematics, industrial automation and monitoring, consumer UAVs and sport trackers, as it ensures precise meter-level positioning, enhanced performance, and seamless integration.
X-band radar RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.
Read more...Smart module for multi-media devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
Read more...u-blox expands NORA-B2 BLE modules RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new nRF54L chipset-based wireless modules reduce current consumption and double processing capacity, catering to diverse mass market segments.
Read more...12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.