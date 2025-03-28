High voltage instrument op-amp

28 March 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI





The SGM621B is a high accuracy, high voltage instrumentation amplifier, which is designed to set any gain from 1 to 10 000 with one external resistor. The device works well in battery-powered applications due to the low power consumption of 1,3 mA typical quiescent current. The SGM621B provides SOIC-8, MSOP-8 and TDFN-3×3-8L packages, which are much smaller than discrete classical op-amp circuits.

The SGM621B provides 120 ppm (MAX) non-linearity and 150 μV (MAX) low input offset voltage. The device also features low noise, low bias current, and low power. The combination of these characteristics makes it a good choice for applications requiring excellent DC performance.

The SGM621B offers 6 nV/√Hz 300 fA/√Hz low input voltage noise, input current noise at 1 kHz, and 0,4 μVP-P in the 0,1 to 10 Hz band, making it suitable for pre-amplifier applications. The 10 μs settling time to 0,01% makes SGM621B appropriate for multiplexed applications.

The SGM621B has an extended operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





