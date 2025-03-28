High voltage instrument op-amp

The SGM621B is a high accuracy, high voltage instrumentation amplifier, which is designed to set any gain from 1 to 10 000 with one external resistor. The device works well in battery-powered applications due to the low power consumption of 1,3 mA typical quiescent current. The SGM621B provides SOIC-8, MSOP-8 and TDFN-3×3-8L packages, which are much smaller than discrete classical op-amp circuits.
The SGM621B provides 120 ppm (MAX) non-linearity and 150 μV (MAX) low input offset voltage. The device also features low noise, low bias current, and low power. The combination of these characteristics makes it a good choice for applications requiring excellent DC performance.
The SGM621B offers 6 nV/√Hz 300 fA/√Hz low input voltage noise, input current noise at 1 kHz, and 0,4 μVP-P in the 0,1 to 10 Hz band, making it suitable for pre-amplifier applications. The 10 μs settling time to 0,01% makes SGM621B appropriate for multiplexed applications.
The SGM621B has an extended operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.
Smart module for multi-media devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADI AD4080 simplifies data converter integration by integrating a low drift reference buffer, low dropout regulators and a 16K result data FIFO buffer.
Read more...Tiny power inductor for low noise applications iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit.
Read more...Upgraded multiphase power inductor iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.
Read more...iCorp Technologies: 17 and counting! iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
iCorp has emerged as a force to be reckoned with amongst the electronic component distribution players and, since its inception, has migrated from being a broad-based supplier to a more focused electronic component distributor.
Read more...2-wire quad voltage output DAC Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The DAC has a 2-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates up to 400 kHz, and this interface is SMBus compatible, allowing multiple devices to be placed on the same bus.