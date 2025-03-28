Innovative satellite navigation receiver

STMicroelectronics has introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases. For the automotive industry, Teseo VI chips and modules will be core building blocks of advanced driving systems (ADAS), smart in-vehicle systems, and safety-critical applications, such as autonomous driving. They have also been designed to improve positioning capabilities in multiple industrial applications including asset trackers, mobile robots for home deliveries, managing machinery and crop monitoring in smart agriculture, and timing systems such as in base stations.

The new GNSS device family includes the Teseo VI STA8600A and Teseo VI+ STA8610A, each with dual independent Arm Cortex-M7 processing cores for local control of all the IC’s functions. The Cortex-M7 brings powerful 32-bit processing and helps enable concurrent multi-constellation and multi-band operation on a single die.

Teseo VI+ can also host various enhanced positioning engines, developed independently by ST Authorized Partner companies, to provide complete real-time kinematics for centimetre position accuracy.

Completing the family, the Teseo APP2 STA9200MA operates dual cores in lockstep, providing hardware redundancy for applications such as road vehicle guidance, meeting ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety. Pin-compatibility between Teseo APP2 and other Teseo xVI ICs simplifies PCB design for companies producing ASIL-certified and non-ASIL applications.

All variants feature ST’s innovative RF architecture and the GNSS baseband design provides quad-band GNSS support (L1, L2, L5 and E6) with the unique ability to acquire and track only L5. This is highly effective in reducing outliers and increasing robustness in difficult conditions, such as urban canyons and in the presence of jammers.

