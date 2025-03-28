u-blox expands NORA-B2 BLE modules

u-blox has expanded its portfolio by introducing six new variants of the NORA-B2 Bluetooth Low Energy modules. Now integrating the entire range of Nordic Semiconductor’s next-level nRF54L Series of ultra-low power wireless systems-on-chip (SoCs), NORA-B2 offers a versatile solution for mass market segments, thanks to its choices of antennas, architectures and chipsets.
The new additions keep delivering on NORA-B2 promises of providing multiple operational benefits. The wireless modules combine ultra-lower power consumption and high processing efficiency, consuming up to 50% less current than previous-generation devices, while doubling process capacity. They also offer outstanding security features, which makes them ideal for a wide range of IoT applications, such as smart home devices, industrial automation, or healthcare.
All NORA-B2 modules are designed for PSA Certified Level 3 security. They incorporate features such as secure boot and updates, tamper detection, and secure firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates. These security measures ensure that IoT devices remain protected against any potential threats, safeguarding both data and functionality. NORA-B2 modules are also qualified against Bluetooth Core 6.0 that includes Channel Sounding, enabling endless cost-effective possibilities in tracking and locating use cases.
