Easy Nixie tube display

MIKROE has launched Nixie Power Click, a booster Click board designed to provide high voltage for powering Nixie Tube (cold cathode display) shields. This board features the LM2577 step-up voltage regulator enabling a two-stage boost conversion from 5 V to 150 V. It also integrates Microchip’s 16-bit I/O expander MCP23017 for precise control via the I2C interface and ADDR SEL jumpers for easy I2C address configuration.
Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE, commented, “If you want to add the retro charm of Nixie tubes to modern projects such as clocks, displays, and instrumentation, these Nixie Power Clicks are ideal for creating visually striking and nostalgic projects.”
Nixie Power Clicks are compatible with MIKROE’s Nixie IN-12B add-on shield boards that feature pre-installed IN-12B Nixie tubes that offer a character height of 18 mm and the ability to display digits 0 to 9 with a left-positioned decimal point. Operation has a typical starting voltage of 150 V with 3 mA current per segment, which is delivered by the Nixie Power Clicks.
The Nixie Power Click can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering great flexibility for evaluation and customisation.
