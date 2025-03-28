Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters

TDK Corporation has announced the new FS160* series of its microPOL (μPOL) power modules. The FS160* series DC-DC converters all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes now in mass production.
All FS160* microPOL modules measure a mere 3,3 mm wide by 3,3 mm deep by 1,35 mm high. Because of their size and extraordinary power density, every module in this series can be easily integrated into designs anchored by ASICs, SoCs, and all the most popular FPGAs. Full telemetry (voltage, current and temperature) is accessible via an I2C interface. The modules operate across a broad junction temperature range from -40 to 125°C.
There are several versions of each of the 3 A parts (the FS1603 series), 4 A parts (the FS1604 series), and 6 A parts (the FS1606 series). The FS line also includes models at 12 A (the FS1412) and 25 A (the FS1525). The selection of DC-DC converter modules that range from 3 A to 200 A (if eight FS1525 are connected in parallel) covers a broad range of needs and applications, including big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, 5G cells, the Internet of Things, and enterprise computing.
