Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

Development kit for AI and edge applications

28 March 2025 AI & ML


Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SoM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.

The Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit features a robust STMicroelectronics STM32MP255C 64-bit microprocessor, tailored for industrial settings, with a neural processing unit (NPU) and image signal processor (ISP) for edge AI and computer vision applications and time-sensitive networking. It is available in a compact SMTplus form factor (30 x 30 mm), making it ideal for small portable devices and Industry 4.0 applications. The ConnectCore MP255 kit also delivers access to the STM32MP255C’s high-end graphics capabilities, such as an integrated 3D GPU, video encoder and decoder, high-resolution MIPI, LVDS or parallel display interfaces, and a MIPI camera port with an ISP, providing the flexibility to run AI applications on the CPU, GPU, or NPU.

The ConnectCore MP255 kit supports high-end edge computing applications like machine vision, leveraging multimedia capabilities made possible by the comprehensive ST Edge AI ecosystem. The SoM provides fully integrated wireless connectivity with pre-certified Wi-Fi 6 (tri-band 6E ready), 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.4, along with PCIe Gen2, USB 3.0, CAN-FD and Gigabit Ethernet.


Credit(s)

Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Groq – the future of AI processing?
Technews Publishing AI & ML
The introduction of Groq’s ASIC-based approach to AI inferencing marks a significant shift in the landscape of LLMs.

Read more...
New platforms that deliver advanced edge AI capabilities
AI & ML
The SOM-5000, VAB-5000, and ARTiGO A5000 from VIA Technologies are powered by Mediatek Genio and designed for industrial, commercial and consumer applications.

Read more...
Ryzen-based computer on module
Altron Arrow AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...
What is an NPU?
AI & ML
A neural processing unit is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models.

Read more...
Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.

Read more...
Low SWaP SoM for AI applications
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications by combining an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.

Read more...
Powering the intelligent edge
EBV Electrolink AI & ML
STMicroelectronics released new devices from the second generation of its industrial MPUs, the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.

Read more...
A perfect match for next-gen computing
Vepac Electronics AI & ML
Teguar’s collaboration with Hailo marks a significant step forward in their mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.

Read more...
High-performance low SWaP SDR
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge.

Read more...
AAEON introduces Amston Lake to processor options
Vepac Electronics AI & ML
Embedded computing company AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE processor series for the edge.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved