Development kit for AI and edge applications

Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SoM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.
The Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit features a robust STMicroelectronics STM32MP255C 64-bit microprocessor, tailored for industrial settings, with a neural processing unit (NPU) and image signal processor (ISP) for edge AI and computer vision applications and time-sensitive networking. It is available in a compact SMTplus form factor (30 x 30 mm), making it ideal for small portable devices and Industry 4.0 applications. The ConnectCore MP255 kit also delivers access to the STM32MP255C’s high-end graphics capabilities, such as an integrated 3D GPU, video encoder and decoder, high-resolution MIPI, LVDS or parallel display interfaces, and a MIPI camera port with an ISP, providing the flexibility to run AI applications on the CPU, GPU, or NPU.
The ConnectCore MP255 kit supports high-end edge computing applications like machine vision, leveraging multimedia capabilities made possible by the comprehensive ST Edge AI ecosystem. The SoM provides fully integrated wireless connectivity with pre-certified Wi-Fi 6 (tri-band 6E ready), 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.4, along with PCIe Gen2, USB 3.0, CAN-FD and Gigabit Ethernet.
A neural processing unit is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models.
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications by combining an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.
STMicroelectronics released new devices from the second generation of its industrial MPUs, the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.