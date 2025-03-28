Development kit for AI and edge applications

Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SoM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.

The Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit features a robust STMicroelectronics STM32MP255C 64-bit microprocessor, tailored for industrial settings, with a neural processing unit (NPU) and image signal processor (ISP) for edge AI and computer vision applications and time-sensitive networking. It is available in a compact SMTplus form factor (30 x 30 mm) , making it ideal for small portable devices and Industry 4.0 applications. The ConnectCore MP255 kit also delivers access to the STM32MP255C’s high-end graphics capabilities, such as an integrated 3D GPU, video encoder and decoder, high-resolution MIPI, LVDS or parallel display interfaces, and a MIPI camera port with an ISP, providing the flexibility to run AI applications on the CPU, GPU, or NPU.

The ConnectCore MP255 kit supports high-end edge computing applications like machine vision, leveraging multimedia capabilities made possible by the comprehensive ST Edge AI ecosystem. The SoM provides fully integrated wireless connectivity with pre-certified Wi-Fi 6 (tri-band 6E ready), 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.4, along with PCIe Gen2, USB 3.0, CAN-FD and Gigabit Ethernet.

