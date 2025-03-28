SoC for real-time AI at the edge

Ambiq has unveiled the Apollo330 Plus System-on-Chip (SoC) series. This series consists of the base Apollo330 Plus, the Apollo330B Plus, and the Apollo330M Plus, each offering a rich set of peripherals and connectivity options for healthcare, smart homes and buildings, industrial edge applications, and more to drive always-on and real-time AI at the edge.

The Apollo330 Plus series is purpose-built to enable always-on and real-time AI inferencing on devices. Built on Ambiq’s proprietary subthreshold power optimised technology (SPOT) platform, it achieves unprecedented 16x faster performance and up to 30x better AI energy efficiency compared to similar solutions based on previous generation Cortex-M processors. This allows manufacturers to be able to deliver innovative features, while extending device lifetimes, offering multi-protocol connectivity across diverse endpoints, and enhancing user experiences.

The Apollo330 Plus architecture fully leverages the Arm Cortex-M55 processor with Arm Helium technology for AI acceleration, processing up to 8 MACs per cycle. The Apollo330 Plus series includes 2 MB of on-chip system RAM, 2 MB of embedded non-volatile memory, a large 32 kB I-cache and 32 kB D-cache on a wide bus, and a multi-protocol radio for developers to create high-performing and power-efficient products.

