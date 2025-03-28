HiRel components from Kyocera AVX

28 March 2025 Passive Components

Kyocera AVX Corporation is a leading supplier of advanced components and interconnect solutions, offering a broad selection of passive components and connectors. The company has over 30 years’ experience in producing industry-leading, high-reliability passive components, offering an expanding range of products for defence, aerospace, space, and other high reliability industries.

The company’s range of HiRel products include ceramic capacitors, tantalum and polymer capacitors, EMI filters, and thin film capacitors and inductors. These components are available with the following certifications:

All HiRel components have been designed for the most demanding applications including those in avionics, space/satellite, and defence.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





