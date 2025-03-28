Evaluation kit for ML applications

The PSOC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon is a platform aimed at engineers who are developing new applications which implement machine learning models. The kit combines a board, which features a PSOC 62 low-power, high-performance microcontroller and various sensors for data collection, with specialised software for developing, training and deploying edge ML models.
DEEPCRAFT Studio, previously known as Imagimob Studio, is a development platform for AI on edge devices and can be used to either program the board or be used to evaluate the various ready-to-deploy ML models. The unique and powerful modelling capabilities enable developers to make a custom edge AI model, or to deploy pre-trained models that need to be optimised for the edge or for specific hardware.
The Infineon ModusToolbox supports development with the PSOC 6 AI Evaluation Kit and both support and code examples can be sourced at the project’s GitHub repository.
The hardware kit includes radar, acoustic, pressure and motion sensors. The PSOC 62 MCU features dual Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ CPU cores, 2048 kB of on-chip Flash memory, 1024 kB of SRAM, and a quad-SPI external memory interface. The MCU also offers integrated hardware and software security features, and a broad set of analog, digital, and communication peripherals.
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.
USB Type-C-powered controllers
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.
ST MCUs extend ultra-low power innovation
STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers with cutting-edge power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.