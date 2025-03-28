Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Evaluation kit for ML applications

28 March 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


The PSOC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon is a platform aimed at engineers who are developing new applications which implement machine learning models. The kit combines a board, which features a PSOC 62 low-power, high-performance microcontroller and various sensors for data collection, with specialised software for developing, training and deploying edge ML models.

DEEPCRAFT Studio, previously known as Imagimob Studio, is a development platform for AI on edge devices and can be used to either program the board or be used to evaluate the various ready-to-deploy ML models. The unique and powerful modelling capabilities enable developers to make a custom edge AI model, or to deploy pre-trained models that need to be optimised for the edge or for specific hardware.

The Infineon ModusToolbox supports development with the PSOC 6 AI Evaluation Kit and both support and code examples can be sourced at the project’s GitHub repository.

The hardware kit includes radar, acoustic, pressure and motion sensors. The PSOC 62 MCU features dual Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ CPU cores, 2048 kB of on-chip Flash memory, 1024 kB of SRAM, and a quad-SPI external memory interface. The MCU also offers integrated hardware and software security features, and a broad set of analog, digital, and communication peripherals.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Read more...
Artificial intelligence meets embedded development
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist software developers and embedded engineers in writing and debugging code with the launch of its MPLAB AI Coding Assistant.

Read more...
Embedded module for AI vision applications
Rugged Interconnect Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
The TQMa95xxSA supports AI/ML with vision applications through an integrated NPU and an image processor unit.

Read more...
High-speed Flash for SoC applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has unveiled the GD25NE series of dual-power supply SPI NOR Flash chips, designed specifically for 1,2 V system-on-chip (SoC) applications.

Read more...
Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.

Read more...
USB Type-C-powered controllers
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.

Read more...
ST MCUs extend ultra-low power innovation
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers with cutting-edge power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.

Read more...
Chipset enables ultra-wide signal capture
RFiber Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
Jariet Technologies has developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component.

Read more...
SoC for real-time AI at the edge
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Ambiq’s Apollo330 Plus series is purpose-built to enable always-on and real-time AI inferencing on devices.

Read more...
Microprocessors with advanced graphics and connectivity
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s SAMA7D65 MPU runs a 1 GHz Arm Cortex-A7 core and integrates MIPI DSI, LVDS display interfaces and 2D GPU for HMI applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved