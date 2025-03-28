Evaluation kit for ML applications

28 March 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory





The PSOC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon is a platform aimed at engineers who are developing new applications which implement machine learning models. The kit combines a board, which features a PSOC 62 low-power, high-performance microcontroller and various sensors for data collection, with specialised software for developing, training and deploying edge ML models.

DEEPCRAFT Studio, previously known as Imagimob Studio, is a development platform for AI on edge devices and can be used to either program the board or be used to evaluate the various ready-to-deploy ML models. The unique and powerful modelling capabilities enable developers to make a custom edge AI model, or to deploy pre-trained models that need to be optimised for the edge or for specific hardware.

The Infineon ModusToolbox supports development with the PSOC 6 AI Evaluation Kit and both support and code examples can be sourced at the project’s GitHub repository.

The hardware kit includes radar, acoustic, pressure and motion sensors. The PSOC 62 MCU features dual Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ CPU cores, 2048 kB of on-chip Flash memory, 1024 kB of SRAM, and a quad-SPI external memory interface. The MCU also offers integrated hardware and software security features, and a broad set of analog, digital, and communication peripherals.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





