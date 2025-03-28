Categories

Power IC supplies 1650 W

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset. Featuring advanced half-bridge switch technology and an innovative package, the new device can deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power with over 98% efficiency. The new family member targets industrial power supplies as well as chargers for e-scooters and outdoor power tools, where its high efficiency and high level of integration reduce enclosure volume and eliminate the need for air vents and fans, enhancing reliability and resistance to dust and moisture.

The highly integrated HiperLCS-2 family reduces component count and board area of half-bridge LLC resonant power converters by 30 to 60% in applications of 50 W and higher. The new IC increases continuous power to more than 1,6 kW and permits brief peak loads of 2,5 kW by leveraging a new, thermally efficient POWeDIP package. This package includes an electrically insulating, thermally conductive ceramic pad that can be easily attached to any flat, heat-sinking surface. It provides sufficient creepage to the package pins, enabling an overall thermal performance of less than 1°C/W.


Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
EBV Electrolink


