Power IC supplies 1650 W

Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset. Featuring advanced half-bridge switch technology and an innovative package, the new device can deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power with over 98% efficiency. The new family member targets industrial power supplies as well as chargers for e-scooters and outdoor power tools, where its high efficiency and high level of integration reduce enclosure volume and eliminate the need for air vents and fans, enhancing reliability and resistance to dust and moisture.
The highly integrated HiperLCS-2 family reduces component count and board area of half-bridge LLC resonant power converters by 30 to 60% in applications of 50 W and higher. The new IC increases continuous power to more than 1,6 kW and permits brief peak loads of 2,5 kW by leveraging a new, thermally efficient POWeDIP package. This package includes an electrically insulating, thermally conductive ceramic pad that can be easily attached to any flat, heat-sinking surface. It provides sufficient creepage to the package pins, enabling an overall thermal performance of less than 1°C/W.
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.
USB Type-C-powered controllers Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.
Multicell battery monitoring Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC6811 from Analog Devices is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.
Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.
High-voltage step-down DC-DC converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V.
High-voltage contactors RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.
Chokes rated at 36 A RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has launched the EPCOS SurfIND series, a new range of current-compensated ring core double chokes for high currents and surface mounting.
RF arrestor provides robust protection RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek's range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.