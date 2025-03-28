To make its robust programming and debugging capabilities accessible to a wider range of engineers, Microchip Technology has launched the MPLAB PICkit Basic in-circuit debugger to be a cost-effective, powerful solution for engineers at various levels. Unlike other complex and expensive debuggers, this budget-friendly device offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, CMSIS-DAP support, compatibility with various Integrated Development Environments and compatibility with a broad range of microcontrollers. The tool’s versatility allows developers to use the debugger across various projects and platforms – including VS Code ecosystems – simplifying the workflow and reducing the need for multiple tools.
The unit uses a USB Type-C connector to promote better connectivity, faster transfer rates, and a more reliable connection. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger is compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment, and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code, along with third-party options like IAR Embedded Workbench and various debugging interfaces including four-wire JTAG and Serial Wire Debug. Advanced debugging capabilities include automatic device selection and adapter support for Arm Cortex-based devices.
Case Study: Siemens Valor automation solution ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronics manufacturer BMK used Siemens Valor to enhance accuracy and speed up bill-of-materials quotations.
Read more...XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller ASIC Design Services
Test & Measurement
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.
Read more...NECTO Studio has been updated
Design Automation
NECTO Studio V7.1 IDE from MIKROE now includes full programmer and debug support for Microchip tools and also adds support for Microchip’s SAM MCU and STMicroelectronics’ STM32L4 series of ultra-low-power MCUs.
Read more...Microchip SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
Read more...Development kit for MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver ASIC Design Services
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-1592, a development kit designed to help customers interface Holt’s recently announced HI-1592 radiation hardened transceiver.
Read more...Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.
Read more...Altium provides free training
Design Automation
There is no longer any excuse not to master Altium Designer with the company now offering both advanced instructor-led three-day training and an on-demand video series.
Read more...Seven habits of highly efficient PCB designers ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Design habits that expedite design completion, improve design quality, and enhance productivity are instrumental to highly efficient PCB design. This article lists what designers can do to succeed.