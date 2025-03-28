MPLAB PICkit Basic

28 March 2025 Design Automation

To make its robust programming and debugging capabilities accessible to a wider range of engineers, Microchip Technology has launched the MPLAB PICkit Basic in-circuit debugger to be a cost-effective, powerful solution for engineers at various levels. Unlike other complex and expensive debuggers, this budget-friendly device offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, CMSIS-DAP support, compatibility with various Integrated Development Environments and compatibility with a broad range of microcontrollers. The tool’s versatility allows developers to use the debugger across various projects and platforms – including VS Code ecosystems – simplifying the workflow and reducing the need for multiple tools.

The unit uses a USB Type-C connector to promote better connectivity, faster transfer rates, and a more reliable connection. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger is compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment, and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code, along with third-party options like IAR Embedded Workbench and various debugging interfaces including four-wire JTAG and Serial Wire Debug. Advanced debugging capabilities include automatic device selection and adapter support for Arm Cortex-based devices.

