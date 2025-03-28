Microprocessors with advanced graphics and connectivity

Microchip Technology has announced its portfolio of SAMA7D65 MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 core running up to 1 GHz and offered in a System-in-Package (SiP) and System-on-Chip (SoC). The SAMA7D65 MPU series is designed to target Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and connectivity applications with its advanced graphic features.

The graphic features of the SAMA7D65 MPUs include LVDS, MIPI DSI interfaces, and 2D GPU. These high-performance features enable the transmission and processing of more data for efficient graphic performance, making it an optimal solution for HMI applications in industrial, medical and transportation markets.

Equipped with advanced audio and connectivity features, the SAMA7D65 MPUs include dual Gigabit Ethernet with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support, enabling precise synchronisation and low-latency communication, which is critical for real-time systems. These features target industrial and building automation HMI applications, where seamless data exchange and deterministic networking are essential for responsive and reliable user interfaces.

The SAMA7D65D2G SiP features 2 Gb DDR3L memory for high-speed synchronous operations, while its low-voltage design reduces power consumption and enhances energy efficiency. The SiP is designed to accelerate the design process and time to market.

The SAMA7D65 series targets applications with interactive touchscreen displays and complements Microchip’s existing SAMA7G54 1 GHz Arm Cortex-A7 based MPU.

