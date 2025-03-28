Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



The factory beat

28 March 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

While the outcomes of data-driven manufacturing are compelling – greater efficiency, more streamlined processes, engaged teams, and enhanced decision-making – it also presents a unique set of challenges for manufacturers striving to keep pace. To stay competitive, companies must understand how to harness the power of emerging technologies, while simultaneously navigating workforce dynamics and operational complexities.

Manufacturers striving to navigate the intricacies of today’s digital transformation initiatives must embrace advanced tools like the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)/MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management).

The heartbeat of the factory is the MES/MOM, which manages production processes on the factory floor in real time, connecting operations from material tracking to finished product assembly and beyond, ensuring efficient production, quality control, and regulatory compliance.

In today’s manufacturing environment, the MES critically extends oversight and traceability across the entire production cycle to overcome some of the factory’s fiercest challenges. By integrating data from machines, operators, and systems, the MES/MOM enables smarter, faster decision-making, driving both operational efficiency and business agility.

Why is MES/MOM foundational to a manufacturer’s digital health?

Manufacturers must recognise that if they want to leverage advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence for example, they will first need a strong foundation, which is an MES/MOM solution with a data contextualisation engine at the core. Because of its foundational role, an MES/MOM intersects multiple manufacturing challenges, simultaneously addressing heightened regulatory demands, intense quality requirements, and labour shortages.

The real power of the MES/MOM lies in its ability to go beyond mere data access, contextualising the rich data found in the factory. The MES/MOM, supported by a foundation of contextualised manufacturing data, aids companies in facing strategic market challenges currently found in manufacturing.

Manufacturers should avoid the trap of acquiring data just for data’s sake. When evaluating MES/MOM solutions one needs to consider three core pillars:

1. Does the system contextualise the data to the product being manufactured and the manufacturing process?

2. Does the system easily adapt to different manufacturing scenarios?

3. Does the system empower your workforce with easy-to-use tools that scale across your organisation?

A digital thread foundation serves as the backbone of a manufacturing system, enabling data and information to flow seamlessly

across every stage of the product lifecycle. It addresses the critical shortcomings of legacy and app/toolkit-based MES systems.

Unlike many solutions that only touch specific aspects of the digital thread, FactoryLogix from Aegis is built entirely on a digital thread foundation. This enables a cohesive and scalable approach to managing manufacturing complexity. A unified framework ensures all data – from design to manufacturing to operations – is consistent, accurate, and interconnected. Clear rules govern how data is processed and shared, ensuring efficiency, standardisation, and scalability.

This foundation provides real-time insights, and closes the loop between design, production, and operational feedback. Importantly, it makes AI-driven analytics, traceability, and continuous improvement possible by contextualising all data within the manufacturing ecosystem.

To read the full whitepaper, visit www.dataweek.co.za/ex/Aegis-Factory-Beat.pdf


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Email: [email protected]
www: www.eispty.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electronic Industry Supplies


