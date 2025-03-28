Microtronix powers up 2025 with smart meter production for Eskom

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Microtronix has kicked off 2025 with a significant milestone: the production of smart meters for Eskom. Following a long-anticipated launch, Eskom has commenced a nationwide rollout of these smart meters, designed to assist customers with load reduction initiatives and ultimately prevent the need for load shedding in the future.

Government pressure, particularly from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and ITec, has driven local suppliers to incorporate local content in the meters. This initiative has revitalised local manufacturing companies like Microtronix. Forecasts predict orders of approximately 10 000 to 20 000 meters per month through 2025, promising sustainable job creation. To meet this demand, Microtronix has commissioned two additional production lines and hired around seventy new staff members.

Each meter comprises two parts: a Customer Interface Unit (CIU) and the actual meter, which is installed in the distribution board or stub at the supply point of each property.

The creation of jobs in South Africa is critical, and Microtronix is proud to have facilitated this process in collaboration with a leading metering company. Together, they have implemented training programs, skills development initiatives, and sponsorships for higher education students. Currently, the production lines are manufacturing around 1000 meters per day, with hopes that demand will increase in the coming months, bringing the Strijdompark factory back to full capacity.

The high-volume facility at Microtronix was established 2016 in preparation for the digital migration and mass production of set-top boxes. At its peak, the factory produced around 100 000 set-top boxes per month for Multichoice, although only about 500 000 units were ultimately produced for USAASA as part of the anticipated digital migration. To sustain jobs and maintain production facilities, the factory has had to aggressively market its capabilities.

Today, Microtronix produces set-top boxes at a growing rate as well as many asset and vehicle tracking devices for both local and export markets. This sector continues to grow, with Microtronix expecting further expansion in the medium term to cater for these requirements. Meanwhile, the start of electricity meter production is a welcome relief for the factory as it moves towards full production capacity.

Microtronix’s smaller production facility nearby, which has now been operating for over 30 years, remains dedicated to its many smaller customers with prototyping and lower volume requirements. The factory currently operates six production lines, offering a full turnkey manufacturing solution to its customers, including the sourcing and managing of inventory. Its friendly, service-oriented staff are just a call or an email away, ready to provide fast turnaround quotes and ensure a quick and quality production experience.

Credit(s)

Microtronix Manufacturing





