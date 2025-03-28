Reliable X-ray inspection system

28 March 2025Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new Xspection 3120 offline X-ray Inspection system from Scienscope, specifically designed for long PCBs, offers several distinct advantages, especially in industries where larger, more complex boards are common. Engineered with advanced imaging technology, this machine provides high-resolution 2.5D X-ray capabilities, allowing for precise, non-destructive detection of hidden defects such as voids, misalignments, and solder joint issues.
The Xspection 3120 can inspect long or oversized PCBs up to 1,2 metres in a single pass, eliminating the need to split inspections across multiple setups. This comprehensive coverage ensures that all parts of the board, including components near the edges, receive thorough inspection, improving overall quality assurance.
It streamlines the inspection process, reducing the time and labour associated with manual handling or adjusting for smaller inspection areas. The need for multiple repositions or manual adjustments is minimised, reducing handling risks. This faster throughput leads to higher productivity, especially in high-volume manufacturing environments.
Enabling one-pass inspections can reduce labour requirements and can lead to significant cost savings over time. For industries where reliability is paramount (like aerospace or medical devices), it ensures that the entire board meets stringent quality standards.
