G-Tera high-speed SMT printer

The new generation of automatic printing presses, the all-new G-Tera, is equipped with a 3,0-megapixel LIGHT-Bolt CCD camera, an upgraded conveyor system, and an enhanced printing system. It reduces the actual cycle time by up to 40% compared to other GKG SMT printers.
The G-Tera utilises a high-precision servo-driven dynamic system to ensure fast and accurate alignment. With its independent cleaning system, it is capable to print ultra-fine pitch pads as small as 0201 metric, guaranteeing high-quality solder paste printing and boosting production efficiency.
Print speed is between 10 and 200 mm/s with a print pressure of 0,5 to 20 kg. The machine has an alignment capability of ±8 µm (CPK ≥ 2,0) with a process alignment capability of ±12,5 µm. Actual cycle time including printing and cleaning time is 12,5 s with a product changeover time of 2 minutes.
The entire machine is computer-controlled, featuring a user-friendly operating interface and a wide range of software functions. It is built with ‘ready for the future’ functionality, making it the smartest and most future-proof machine in the GKG SMT printer series.
The ultimate range for design and repair RS South Africa
Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, design and repair play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity.
Saki Corporation has launched its next-gen series for SPI and AOI featuring a modular design for enhanced inspection efficiency and automation.
Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has extended availability of the Advanced Safety Package, which contains optional features to elevate printer and mounter safety above and beyond mandatory levels.
Change is the only constant across today’s complex manufacturing landscape. The surge of digital transformation, spearheaded by Industry 4.0, has redefined how factories operate, build, and evolve.
Inspecting long PCBs that are often used in sectors like telecommunications, automotive, and energy, where high reliability is required, presents several unique challenges.
Artificial Intelligence is renowned for image recognition and classification skills, suggesting a great fit with the objectives of automatic optical inspection.
The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy & utilities, facilities management, and intralogistics.
The new BradyPrinter i7500 reimagines 76 mm core high precision label printing without calibration, formatting, ribbon fumbling, and waste.