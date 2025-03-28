Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

The ultimate range for design and repair

28 March 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry, often closely intertwined.

Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, these processes play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity.

The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy & utilities, facilities management, and intralogistics. This expansion reinforces RS PRO’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of each sector.

With an extensive selection of products, the RS PRO range ensures precision, durability, and reliability in both design and repair applications. This latest portfolio expansion introduces over 1900 new products across 29 technologies, providing customers with an even broader selection at competitive prices.

Manufacturing plants often require modifications due to evolving product demands. Whether upgrading production lines, redesigning components, or integrating new solutions, design plays a vital role in maintaining operational efficiency. Similarly, repair is essential to minimise downtime. Every component, from the smallest fuse to the largest system, eventually requires maintenance.

The RS PRO range offers a one-stop solution for design and repair needs, providing a comprehensive selection to support every stage of the product lifecycle.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Next-generation SPI and AOI series
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Saki Corporation has launched its next-gen series for SPI and AOI featuring a modular design for enhanced inspection efficiency and automation.

Read more...
Yamaha’s Advanced Safety Package eases factory-safety
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has extended availability of the Advanced Safety Package, which contains optional features to elevate printer and mounter safety above and beyond mandatory levels.

Read more...
Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.

Read more...
Case Study: Siemens Valor automation solution
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronics manufacturer BMK used Siemens Valor to enhance accuracy and speed up bill-of-materials quotations.

Read more...
The factory beat
Electronic Industry Supplies Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Change is the only constant across today’s complex manufacturing landscape. The surge of digital transformation, spearheaded by Industry 4.0, has redefined how factories operate, build, and evolve.

Read more...
Reliable X-ray inspection system
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Inspecting long PCBs that are often used in sectors like telecommunications, automotive, and energy, where high reliability is required, presents several unique challenges.

Read more...
G-Tera high-speed SMT printer
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new generation of automatic printing presses from GKG, the all-new G-Tera, is equipped with a 3,0-megapixel LIGHT-Bolt CCD camera, an upgraded conveyor system, and an enhanced printing system.

Read more...
Extending AI assistance in AOI
Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Artificial Intelligence is renowned for image recognition and classification skills, suggesting a great fit with the objectives of automatic optical inspection.

Read more...
High-voltage contactors
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.

Read more...
Chokes rated at 36 A
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has launched the EPCOS SurfIND series, a new range of current-compensated ring core double chokes for high currents and surface mounting.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved