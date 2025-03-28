Next-generation SPI and AOI series

28 March 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Saki Corporation recently announced its latest 3Si/3Di-EX Series of 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) and automated optical inspection (AOI) systems. Built on Saki’s proven high-rigidity gantry structure, the 3Si/3Di-EX Series introduces a modular hardware design that allows seamless optical unit upgrades, ensuring long-term adaptability to evolving inspection needs. With a shared gantry and a unified software interface, this next-generation system offers sustainability, efficiency, and superior usability for high-precision inspection.

A unified SPI and AOI inspection program data eliminates redundant setup and programming tasks, and a simplified and automated program creation minimises operator workload and enhances productivity. AI Assist and AI OCR available on the 3Di-EX AOI Series reduces false positives through AI-powered re-evaluation, while the optical character recognition ensures stable inspection despite variations in print quality and position.

The 3Si/3Di-EX Series is engineered to maximise productivity, efficiency and quality control with advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and full smart factory integration. Saki Link seamlessly connects SPI and AOI systems, enabling real-time data sharing and optimised inspection flow. This centralised control across multiple inspection systems within a production line eliminates bottlenecks and improves quality control.

Credit(s)

Techmet





