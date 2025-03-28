Next-generation SPI and AOI series

28 March 2025Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Saki Corporation recently announced its latest 3Si/3Di-EX Series of 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) and automated optical inspection (AOI) systems. Built on Saki’s proven high-rigidity gantry structure, the 3Si/3Di-EX Series introduces a modular hardware design that allows seamless optical unit upgrades, ensuring long-term adaptability to evolving inspection needs. With a shared gantry and a unified software interface, this next-generation system offers sustainability, efficiency, and superior usability for high-precision inspection.
A unified SPI and AOI inspection program data eliminates redundant setup and programming tasks, and a simplified and automated program creation minimises operator workload and enhances productivity. AI Assist and AI OCR available on the 3Di-EX AOI Series reduces false positives through AI-powered re-evaluation, while the optical character recognition ensures stable inspection despite variations in print quality and position.
The 3Si/3Di-EX Series is engineered to maximise productivity, efficiency and quality control with advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and full smart factory integration. Saki Link seamlessly connects SPI and AOI systems, enabling real-time data sharing and optimised inspection flow. This centralised control across multiple inspection systems within a production line eliminates bottlenecks and improves quality control.
The ultimate range for design and repair RS South Africa
Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, design and repair play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity.
Yamaha's Advanced Safety Package eases factory-safety Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has extended availability of the Advanced Safety Package, which contains optional features to elevate printer and mounter safety above and beyond mandatory levels.
The factory beat Electronic Industry Supplies
Change is the only constant across today’s complex manufacturing landscape. The surge of digital transformation, spearheaded by Industry 4.0, has redefined how factories operate, build, and evolve.
Reliable X-ray inspection system MyKay Tronics
Inspecting long PCBs that are often used in sectors like telecommunications, automotive, and energy, where high reliability is required, presents several unique challenges.
G-Tera high-speed SMT printer Techmet
The new generation of automatic printing presses from GKG, the all-new G-Tera, is equipped with a 3,0-megapixel LIGHT-Bolt CCD camera, an upgraded conveyor system, and an enhanced printing system.
Extending AI assistance in AOI Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.
Artificial Intelligence is renowned for image recognition and classification skills, suggesting a great fit with the objectives of automatic optical inspection.
Design & Repair range from RS Pro RS South Africa
The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy & utilities, facilities management, and intralogistics.
Experience premium label printing Brady Corporation
The new BradyPrinter i7500 reimagines 76 mm core high precision label printing without calibration, formatting, ribbon fumbling, and waste.