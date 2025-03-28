Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Yamaha’s Advanced Safety Package eases factory-safety

28 March 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has extended availability of the Advanced Safety Package, which contains optional features to elevate printer and mounter safety above and beyond mandatory levels.

The Advanced Safety Package is now available for single-lane and dual-lane Yamaha printers and mounters. Choosing this off-the-shelf package helps owners achieve the highest voluntary codes in their factories, described by safety category 3 as referenced in ISO 13849-1 functional-safety specifications.

“The Advanced Safety Package makes life easier for our customers, both OEMs and EMS, that are committed to far exceeding the basic requirements mandated for factory safety,” said Kamil Stasiak, product marketing manager at Yamaha Robotics SMT Section. “This is a turnkey solution that consolidates accumulated expertise gained by working with our distributors to optimise customers’ production lines individually for added safety, made accessible to all as a Yamaha factory option.”

In addition, the Advanced Safety Package includes automatic push-up pin exchange and overflow-prevention sensing for the chip-dump box of YRM20 mounters, which also boosts productivity. For dual-lane machines, independent control of front-and-rear signal towers helps operators easily localise the causes of automatically generated warnings to keep production lines running smoothly.

The Advanced Safety Package provides features that are easy to use and require no special setting up or operator training. It is available as a standard equipment option that can be fitted directly to new machines or to upgrade equipment already in the field.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 822 8555
Email: [email protected]
www: www.truthelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Truth Electronic Manufacturing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The ultimate range for design and repair
RS South Africa Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, design and repair play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity.

Read more...
Next-generation SPI and AOI series
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Saki Corporation has launched its next-gen series for SPI and AOI featuring a modular design for enhanced inspection efficiency and automation.

Read more...
Case Study: Siemens Valor automation solution
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electronics manufacturer BMK used Siemens Valor to enhance accuracy and speed up bill-of-materials quotations.

Read more...
The factory beat
Electronic Industry Supplies Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Change is the only constant across today’s complex manufacturing landscape. The surge of digital transformation, spearheaded by Industry 4.0, has redefined how factories operate, build, and evolve.

Read more...
Reliable X-ray inspection system
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Inspecting long PCBs that are often used in sectors like telecommunications, automotive, and energy, where high reliability is required, presents several unique challenges.

Read more...
G-Tera high-speed SMT printer
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new generation of automatic printing presses from GKG, the all-new G-Tera, is equipped with a 3,0-megapixel LIGHT-Bolt CCD camera, an upgraded conveyor system, and an enhanced printing system.

Read more...
Extending AI assistance in AOI
Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Artificial Intelligence is renowned for image recognition and classification skills, suggesting a great fit with the objectives of automatic optical inspection.

Read more...
Design & Repair range from RS Pro
RS South Africa Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy & utilities, facilities management, and intralogistics.

Read more...
The successful development of PCBWay’s 24-layer, 6-order arbitrary interconnection HDI PCB
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] The so-called interposer PCB is a highly precise, high-layer arbitrary interconnection HDI PCB that serves not only as a critical component for connecting and integrating different electronic components, but also acts as an intermediary layer for chip connections.

Read more...
Experience premium label printing
Brady Corporation Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new BradyPrinter i7500 reimagines 76 mm core high precision label printing without calibration, formatting, ribbon fumbling, and waste.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved