Yamaha’s Advanced Safety Package eases factory-safety

28 March 2025Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has extended availability of the Advanced Safety Package, which contains optional features to elevate printer and mounter safety above and beyond mandatory levels.
The Advanced Safety Package is now available for single-lane and dual-lane Yamaha printers and mounters. Choosing this off-the-shelf package helps owners achieve the highest voluntary codes in their factories, described by safety category 3 as referenced in ISO 13849-1 functional-safety specifications.
“The Advanced Safety Package makes life easier for our customers, both OEMs and EMS, that are committed to far exceeding the basic requirements mandated for factory safety,” said Kamil Stasiak, product marketing manager at Yamaha Robotics SMT Section. “This is a turnkey solution that consolidates accumulated expertise gained by working with our distributors to optimise customers’ production lines individually for added safety, made accessible to all as a Yamaha factory option.”
In addition, the Advanced Safety Package includes automatic push-up pin exchange and overflow-prevention sensing for the chip-dump box of YRM20 mounters, which also boosts productivity. For dual-lane machines, independent control of front-and-rear signal towers helps operators easily localise the causes of automatically generated warnings to keep production lines running smoothly.
The Advanced Safety Package provides features that are easy to use and require no special setting up or operator training. It is available as a standard equipment option that can be fitted directly to new machines or to upgrade equipment already in the field.
