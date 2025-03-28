mBend cable assemblies

28 March 2025 Interconnection

The mBend cable assemblies from Anoison are designed to meet the growing demand for low-profile coaxial connections in applications where space is limited, and precise bending is necessary right next to the connectors.

These assemblies are particularly useful in systems involving RF module interconnections, such as communications equipment, radio astronomy systems, aerospace, and military technology, where traditional cables may not offer the flexibility required.

Crafted from high-performance materials, the mBend cable assemblies feature a 75% velocity raw cable. This ensures superior performance with excellent voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR), low insertion loss, and reliable phase/amplitude stability, making them an ideal choice for high-frequency applications. The stainless steel braided, armoured cable provides exceptional durability and can withstand a pull strength of up to 9 kg, ensuring the cable maintains its integrity in demanding environments.

The mBend cable assemblies support working frequencies of up to 40 GHz when paired with 2,92 mm connectors. They are also available in various configurations, with options supporting frequencies up to 50 GHz with

2,4 mm connectors, and 67 GHz with 1,85 mm connectors, making them versatile and capable of handling a wide range of RF applications. Lower frequency variants for 18 and 26 GHz are also available.

These cable assemblies are perfect for use in industries where high-frequency signal integrity and space efficiency are critical. In particular, the aerospace and defence sectors benefit from mBend cables as their rugged design and excellent performance in tight spaces make them suitable for demanding environments.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 87 265 2492 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





