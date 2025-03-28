High visibility 4-digit panel ammeters

The MP-335PAS-1 is a 4-digit 7-segment red display ammeter with a measurement range of 4 to 20 mA. The instrument is based on a microcontroller with a very low power consumption and an ADC, which ensures good accuracy. The 22 mm cross-section of the circular instrument body allows for convenient mounting into mosaic and signalling panels.
The 4-digit display has an adjustable decimal point control, and the 14 mm high digits have a fast stabilisation period. The meters utilise 10 to 26 V DC supply and can withstand an operating temperature range of -20 to 60°C.
They are ideally suited to applications in industrial electronics and manufacturing, automation and process control, power management, and test and measurement.
