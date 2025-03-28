Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations.
Each of these configurations is based on precision array design and superior high frequency cabling solutions.
These products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies, which can be bundled in housings consisting of 2,4 or 8 channels. The interface to the board is a compression type, providing a solderless vertical mount. This provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.
Typical applications include semiconductor and optical test equipment, high speed testing, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.
