Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

Multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies

28 March 2025 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations.

Each of these configurations is based on precision array design and superior high frequency cabling solutions.

These products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies, which can be bundled in housings consisting of 2,4 or 8 channels. The interface to the board is a compression type, providing a solderless vertical mount. This provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.

Typical applications include semiconductor and optical test equipment, high speed testing, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High visibility 4-digit panel ammeters
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The MP-335PAS-1 is a 4-digit 7-segment red display ammeter with a measurement range of 4 to 20 mA and a very low power consumption.

Read more...
Building the control panels of the future
Omron Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels that are designed precisely and assembled to manage machines, processes and equipment across different industries.

Read more...
What’s the big deal with DPL?
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The dynamic performance layer (DPL) forms a key part of the construction of Nitrowave coaxial cables, Samtec’s range of high-performance RF solutions for microwave and mmWave applications.

Read more...
Flexible and high-density heat rejection system
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The introduction of the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler supports air and liquid cooling applications for high-performance computing.

Read more...
Chipset enables ultra-wide signal capture
RFiber Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
Jariet Technologies has developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component.

Read more...
RF arrestor provides robust protection
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.

Read more...
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.

Read more...
AMCOM product selection guide
RFiber Solutions News
AMCOM Communications, who specialise in a wide range of MMIC components, has released its 2025 semiconductor product selection guide.

Read more...
Dual-channel ADC for RF applications
RFiber Solutions Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ARF0471 from Advanced RF is a dual-channel, 14-bit, 3 GSPS ADC, which features an on-chip buffer and sample-and-hold circuit.

Read more...
18 to 44 GHz downconverter module
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
The connectorised module includes RF preselector filters, low-noise amplifiers, programmable attenuation, LO synthesizer, power conditioning, and FPGA control.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved