Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

Building the control panels of the future

28 March 2025 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels. These control panels are designed precisely and assembled, managing machines, processes and equipment across different industries. The panel building process should not be underestimated as it is a complex and time-consuming task. Omron assists panel builders in navigating complex challenges that could impact project efficiency and profitability.

One of the biggest challenges panel builders face is finding the balance between cost, efficiency, safety and turnaround time. End users can face severe budget constraints when upgrading equipment and processes and require panel builders to find cost-effective, quality components to streamline the building process. Omron’s Value Design concept and component offering effortlessly increase the value to all stakeholders. Further value is added by using push-in terminal blocks, saving time and simplifying the process.

The company’s push-in terminal blocks are a type of electrical connector designed for control panels that simplifies and speeds up the wiring process for builders. Key features include effortless and reliable connection, a compact design and faster wiring speeds, and reducing the wiring workload – one of the most time-consuming tasks when building control panels.

Omron offers two primary push-in terminal block technologies, namely Standard Push-In and Push-In Plus. The standard Push-In offers a simpler design with a proven track record of reliable connections. The Push-In Plus technology focuses on reducing the insertion force needed to push wires into the terminal, making the wiring process easier and less strenuous on the builder’s hands. Overall, Omron’s push-in terminal blocks address the challenge of saving time and resources during control panel assembly by offering a faster, more user-friendly wiring solution.

The push-in functionality eliminates the need for multiple tightening steps associated with screw terminals. This translates to faster wiring completion and less labour required. The innovative design incorporates a spring mechanism that securely holds wires in place, ensuring strong and reliable connections that resist vibrations and movement. This eliminates the need for retightening, reducing maintenance requirements. Some of the push-in terminal blocks are available in very slim profiles, making them beneficial for control panels with limited space. This allows for denser packing of components within the panel.

Omron offers the concept of streamlined design with uniform mounting heights and depths across all components. This, in turn, leads to compact panels, reducing dead space and further enhancing the design by improving airflow. These seemingly small details translate to significant time and cost savings, both in the design and assembly process. Omron components are equipped with unified I/O terminal positions, allowing for faster and more accurate wiring that contributes to quicker delivery times. The CE, UL, and CSA certifications simplify international export, ensuring global compliance and eliminating unnecessary hurdles.

Omron’s commitment extends beyond efficiency and safety to embrace the pressing global challenge of climate change by minimising its environmental impact by reducing overall material usage and promoting energy-efficient components. This dedication to sustainability resonates with the broader goal of minimising the automation industry’s footprint on the planet.

The company also offers dedicated support, training, and comprehensive documentation to empower engineers and integrators throughout the panel-building journey. From initial design to ongoing maintenance, their expertise ensures optimal utilisation of Value Design principles, maximising the benefits for all stakeholders.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High visibility 4-digit panel ammeters
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The MP-335PAS-1 is a 4-digit 7-segment red display ammeter with a measurement range of 4 to 20 mA and a very low power consumption.

Read more...
Multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations.

Read more...
What’s the big deal with DPL?
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The dynamic performance layer (DPL) forms a key part of the construction of Nitrowave coaxial cables, Samtec’s range of high-performance RF solutions for microwave and mmWave applications.

Read more...
Flexible and high-density heat rejection system
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The introduction of the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler supports air and liquid cooling applications for high-performance computing.

Read more...
AI domain-specific architecture
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Designing a new product is often an exercise in priorities, carefully balancing a range of capabilities to obtain the best overall result.

Read more...
DC to 40 GHz termination
RF Design Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.

Read more...
Complete electrical termination solutions for mining
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Unlike other traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes that are made from steel, cast iron or aluminium, the Envirobox is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer unique to Pratley, and is completely corrosion resistant.

Read more...
Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded
Sivan Electronic Supplies Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures which have an IP65 rating to provide protection against dust and moisture.

Read more...
Modular sub racks, front panels and modules
Vepac Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Vero’s industry-compliant KM6 range is a modular, pluggable, 19-inch rack-based enclosure to securely house and protect electronic equipment.

Read more...
High-speed data transmission connectors
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved