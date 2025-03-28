Flexible and high-density heat rejection system

28 March 2025 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Vertiv recently made another key addition to its industry-leading thermal management portfolio, with the introduction of the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler, in support of air and liquid cooling applications for high-performance computing.

This global solution supports diverse climate conditions for hybrid-cooled or liquid-cooled data centres and factories.

Integrating seamlessly with high-density, liquid-cooled environments, the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler delivers operational efficiency and aligns with the industry’s evolving needs for energy-efficient and compact cooling solutions. It provides up to 70% reduction in annual cooling energy consumption, leveraging free-cooling and mechanical operation, and 40% space savings compared to traditional systems. Designed to address the challenges of modern factories, the system supports fluctuating supply water temperatures up to 40°C and cold plate functionality at 45°C.

Straightforward water connections provide smooth and direct system integration for the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler and the Vertiv CoolChip CDU coolant distribution units, for direct-to-chip cooling. Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler can also connect directly to immersion cooling systems. This simplifies installation and operational complexity, allowing compatibility across a range of high-density cooling environments, offering time savings and cost efficiencies for customers.

For more information visit www.vertiv.com






