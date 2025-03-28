Flexible and high-density heat rejection system
28 March 2025
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Vertiv recently made another key addition to its industry-leading thermal management portfolio, with the introduction of the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler, in support of air and liquid cooling applications for high-performance computing.
This global solution supports diverse climate conditions for hybrid-cooled or liquid-cooled data centres and factories.
Integrating seamlessly with high-density, liquid-cooled environments, the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler delivers operational efficiency and aligns with the industry’s evolving needs for energy-efficient and compact cooling solutions. It provides up to 70% reduction in annual cooling energy consumption, leveraging free-cooling and mechanical operation, and 40% space savings compared to traditional systems. Designed to address the challenges of modern factories, the system supports fluctuating supply water temperatures up to 40°C and cold plate functionality at 45°C.
Straightforward water connections provide smooth and direct system integration for the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler and the Vertiv CoolChip CDU coolant distribution units, for direct-to-chip cooling. Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler can also connect directly to immersion cooling systems. This simplifies installation and operational complexity, allowing compatibility across a range of high-density cooling environments, offering time savings and cost efficiencies for customers.
For more information visit www.vertiv.com
Further reading:
High visibility 4-digit panel ammeters
Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The MP-335PAS-1 is a 4-digit 7-segment red display ammeter with a measurement range of 4 to 20 mA and a very low power consumption.
Read more...
Multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50
and 67 GHz configurations.
Read more...
Building the control panels of the future
Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels that are designed precisely and assembled to manage machines, processes and equipment across different industries.
Read more...
What’s the big deal with DPL?
Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The dynamic performance layer (DPL) forms a key part of the construction of Nitrowave coaxial cables, Samtec’s range of high-performance RF solutions for microwave and mmWave applications.
Read more...
AI domain-specific architecture
Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Designing a new product is often an exercise in priorities, carefully balancing a range of capabilities to obtain the best overall result.
Read more...
DC to 40 GHz termination
RF Design
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.
Read more...
Complete electrical termination solutions for mining
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Unlike other traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes that are made from steel, cast iron or aluminium, the Envirobox is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer unique to Pratley, and is completely corrosion resistant.
Read more...
Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded
Sivan Electronic Supplies
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures which have an IP65 rating to provide protection against dust and moisture.
Read more...
Modular sub racks, front panels and modules
Vepac Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Vero’s industry-compliant KM6 range is a modular, pluggable, 19-inch rack-based enclosure to securely house and protect electronic equipment.
Read more...
High-speed data transmission connectors
Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.
Read more...