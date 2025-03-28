When a non-standard DIN rail housing is needed, creating an individual solution is not usually an option. Standard DIN rail housings are often unnecessarily wide to house the separate PCB terminal block or a pin strip for the PCB connection.
Thanks to the connection technology integrated into the housing, PTR HARTMANN’s range of flexible and configurable DIN rail housings have a standard width of only 6,2 mm. In one housing up to 6 push-in wire connections are possible, and more housing widths of up to 15,0 mm are also available with different housing covers. The customer-specific PCBs are then inserted directly into the housing and then soldered to the pre-fitted contact pins. As a customer, the INS 265 design kit can be customised to your individual requirements using a wide range of equipment options.
mBend cable assemblies Conical Technologies
The mBend cable assemblies from Anoison are designed to meet the growing demand for low-profile coaxial connections in applications where space is limited, and precise bending is necessary right next to the connectors.
To deliver high-speed performance, many next-generation server applications will use cables inside the box instead of PCB traces to maintain the signal integrity demanded by high-speed communications.
In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, Ethernet connectivity plays a crucial role in automation, ensuring seamless communication between machines and systems, and HARTING offers a wide range of innovative Ethernet products.
Legrand has developed a zinc aluminium finish surface treatment for its Cablofil steel wire cable tray system to minimise the threat of zinc whiskers forming.
Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity.
WithWave’s high speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.