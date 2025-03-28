Configurable DIN rail housings

28 March 2025 Interconnection

When a non-standard DIN rail housing is needed, creating an individual solution is not usually an option. Standard DIN rail housings are often unnecessarily wide to house the separate PCB terminal block or a pin strip for the PCB connection.

Thanks to the connection technology integrated into the housing, PTR HARTMANN’s range of flexible and configurable DIN rail housings have a standard width of only 6,2 mm. In one housing up to 6 push-in wire connections are possible, and more housing widths of up to 15,0 mm are also available with different housing covers. The customer-specific PCBs are then inserted directly into the housing and then soldered to the pre-fitted contact pins. As a customer, the INS 265 design kit can be customised to your individual requirements using a wide range of equipment options.

