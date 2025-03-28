KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology

KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Unveiled at ISSCC 2025, the new 3D flash memory innovation, together with the companies’ revolutionary CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, incorporates one of the latest interface standards, Toggle DDR6.0 for NAND flash memory. The new innovation also leverages the SCA (Separate Command Address) protocol, a novel command address input method of its interface, and PI-LTT (Power Isolated Low-Tapped Termination) technology, which is instrumental in further reducing power consumption.

Leveraging this unique high-speed technology, the companies expect the new 3D flash memory to achieve a 33% improvement in NAND interface speed compared with their 8th generation 3D flash memory currently in mass production, reaching a 4,8 Gb/s interface speed. The technology can also deliver enhanced power efficiency of data input/output, reducing power consumption by 10% for input and 34% for output, thereby achieving a balance of high performance and low power consumption.

Previewing the 10th generation 3D flash memory, the companies detailed that by increasing the number of memory layers to 332 and optimising the floor plan for increased planar density, the technology improves bit density by 59%.

