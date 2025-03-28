Artificial intelligence meets embedded development

Microchip Technology is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist software developers and embedded engineers in writing and debugging code with the launch of its MPLAB AI Coding Assistant.
Available as a Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension, the free tool is based on Continue – a leading open-source AI code assistant – and comes preconfigured with Microchip’s AI chatbot for real-time support.
The Microchip chatbot enables a chat functionality which allows developers to evaluate and iterate on code directly from the sidebar. This interactive support enhances the coding experience by providing highly customised, relevant real-time assistance and insights on Microchip-specific products with the chatbot being updated on a continuous basis. Additional features include advanced autocomplete for easier coding, an edit feature and error detection for efficient code modifications within the current file, and integrated access to searchable Microchip documentation within the IDE.
MPLAB AI Coding Assistant’s sidebar chat feature can also deliver block diagrams directly within the VS Code interface rather than just text responses. This capability, combined with easy access to a library of documentation on Microchip microcontrollers and microprocessors streamlines the coding process.
