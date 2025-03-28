Categories

Artificial intelligence meets embedded development

28 March 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip Technology is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist software developers and embedded engineers in writing and debugging code with the launch of its MPLAB AI Coding Assistant.

Available as a Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension, the free tool is based on Continue – a leading open-source AI code assistant – and comes preconfigured with Microchip’s AI chatbot for real-time support.

The Microchip chatbot enables a chat functionality which allows developers to evaluate and iterate on code directly from the sidebar. This interactive support enhances the coding experience by providing highly customised, relevant real-time assistance and insights on Microchip-specific products with the chatbot being updated on a continuous basis. Additional features include advanced autocomplete for easier coding, an edit feature and error detection for efficient code modifications within the current file, and integrated access to searchable Microchip documentation within the IDE.

MPLAB AI Coding Assistant’s sidebar chat feature can also deliver block diagrams directly within the VS Code interface rather than just text responses. This capability, combined with easy access to a library of documentation on Microchip microcontrollers and microprocessors streamlines the coding process.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Further reading:

KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Read more...
Embedded module for AI vision applications
Rugged Interconnect Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
The TQMa95xxSA supports AI/ML with vision applications through an integrated NPU and an image processor unit.

Read more...
High-speed Flash for SoC applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has unveiled the GD25NE series of dual-power supply SPI NOR Flash chips, designed specifically for 1,2 V system-on-chip (SoC) applications.

Read more...
Chipset enables ultra-wide signal capture
RFiber Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
Jariet Technologies has developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component.

Read more...
SoC for real-time AI at the edge
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Ambiq’s Apollo330 Plus series is purpose-built to enable always-on and real-time AI inferencing on devices.

Read more...
Evaluation kit for ML applications
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The hardware kit includes radar, acoustic, pressure and motion sensors and integrates dual Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ CPU cores.

Read more...
Microprocessors with advanced graphics and connectivity
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s SAMA7D65 MPU runs a 1 GHz Arm Cortex-A7 core and integrates MIPI DSI, LVDS display interfaces and 2D GPU for HMI applications.

Read more...
Arduino platform with Analog Devices technology for flexible industrial control
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Software-configurable systems enable industrial OEMs to deliver unprecedented flexibility to the factory floor, while simplifying product complexity.

Read more...
Advanced eMMC storage solutions
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Alliance Memory provides advanced NAND flash memory storage solutions that follow the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 standard to meet the growing demand for efficient, high-capacity storage solutions in today’s digital era.

Read more...
PMIC extends life of BLE products
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.

Read more...











