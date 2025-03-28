Categories

hybridNETBOX instrumentation platform

28 March 2025 Test & Measurement

The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.

With their unique capability for simultaneous signal generation and acquisition, these powerful tools are perfect for applications involving stimulus-response or closed-loop type testing.

The new models offer a choice of two or four AWG channels combined with the same number of digitiser channels. The AWG channels can generate almost any waveshape thanks to their use of the latest, high resolution, 16-bit digital to analog converters. Models are available with output rates of either 625 MS/s or 1,25 GS/s and signal bandwidths up to 400 MHz. At 625 MS/s, the channels can be programmed to output signals with amplitudes up to ±3 V into a 50 Ω load or ±6 V into high impedance of 1 MΩ.

For signal acquisition, the digitiser channels feature outstanding performance. Users can select from models that provide 16-bit resolution and sampling rates of 180 or 250 MS/s or 14-bit resolution and sampling rates of 400 or 500 MS/s. Each channel is fully programmable with six adjustable input ranges.

Fully programmable, the hybridNETBOX comes with drivers for Windows and Linux operating systems, as well as programming examples for C++, LabVIEW, MATLAB, Visual Basic.NET, JAVA, Python and other popular languages.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


