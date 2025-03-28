Unlock enhanced wireless performance

28 March 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology

Duxbury Networking has introduced Cambium Networks’ Deep Virtual Circuit (Deep VC) technology, a free upgrade for the PMP 450 platform that will transform wireless broadband performance across the country.

Deep VC redefines how data flows through networks, breaking previous performance limitations. With this upgrade, 450b devices can now deliver over 200 Mbps on a 40 MHz channel with the 450v surpassing 400 Mbps using two channels. For wireless service providers, companies across industry sectors, and industrial applications, this marks a significant leap in network efficiency and reliability, particularly in bandwidth-intensive environments.

Cambium Networks’ Deep VC enhances data flow optimisation by removing the bottlenecks that have traditionally restricted wireless broadband speeds. The software upgrade means existing users do not have to purchase new hardware to benefit from these enhanced speeds.

Beyond higher speeds, Deep VC also optimises bandwidth use across various network conditions, ensuring seamless performance even in congested areas. This is particularly beneficial for local service providers who are expanding coverage in rural and urban environments, industrial users requiring high-reliability wireless links, and businesses managing mission-critical applications.

