DSP, Micros & Memory



Embedded module for AI vision applications

28 March 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The TQMa95xxSA is an embedded module containing a Cortex-A55 processor that is based on the i.MX 95.

The module supports artificial intelligence/machine learning with vision applications through an integrated NPU (neural processor unit) with up to 2 TOPS and an IPU (image processor unit).

For graphically demanding applications a GPU and several graphic interfaces are available: eDP, LVDS, and 2x MIPI are integrated. For real-time data processing and heightened security, the CPU is supported by a Cortex-M33 and a Cortex-M7 controller. The board integrates up to 16 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB eMMC for application and data storage.

High-speed communication is enabled via 10 Gbit and Gbit Ethernet, PCIe, and USB 3.0 interfaces. The module also integrates up to UART, I2C, I2S, and GPIOs. Typical power consumption from the 3 to 5 V supply is 6 W allowing for energy efficient applications to be realised.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


