High-speed Flash for SoC applications

28 March 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

GigaDevice has unveiled the GD25NE series of dual-power supply SPI NOR Flash chips, designed specifically for 1,2 V system-on-chip (SoC) applications.

The GD25NE series strengthens GigaDevice’s strategic dual-power supply Flash roadmap, providing seamless compatibility with next-generation 1,2 V SoCs and eliminating the need for an external booster circuit. With its higher performance and lower power consumption, the GD25NE series addresses the growing demand for advanced embedded storage, making it an ideal choice for wearable devices, healthcare, IoT, data centre, and Edge AI applications.

Combining a 1,8 V core voltage with a 1,2 V I/O interface voltage, the series supports single, dual, quad STR (single transfer rate) and quad DTR (double transfer rate) operation. It achieves high-speed clock frequencies of up to 133 MHz in STR mode and 104 MHz in DTR mode.

With a typical page program time of 0,15 ms and sector erase time of 30 ms, the GD25NE series significantly outperforms conventional 1,2 V-only Flash solutions, offering up to 20% faster read performance, over 60% faster program speed, and 30% reduction in erase time. Due to these advances, it makes the GD25NE series an outstanding choice for emerging embedded applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


