Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core

28 March 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The micro-footprint H.264 encoder FPGA core is a licensable, ITAR-compliant core designed for AMD FPGAs. It provides baseline H.264 support, while being the smallest and fastest FPGA core currently available in the industry. This new core has a reduced latency from 1 frame to less than 1 ms for a 1080p30 video stream. The core is also capable of handling extremely high resolutions.

The core supports H.264 variable and fixed bitrate encoding of video streams with a typical clock rate in an AMD Xilinx SPARTAN 6 of 95 MHz. A single core supports resolutions up to 4096 x 4096, but multiple cores can be used for processing a larger resolution or higher frame rate images if required.

The core uses an FPGA specific DDR 3 controller and microprocessor soft core. In addition, the standard core can be customised, retaining ITAR compliance, to meet unique functional needs.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

