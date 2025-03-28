The micro-footprint H.264 encoder FPGA core is a licensable, ITAR-compliant core designed for AMD FPGAs. It provides baseline H.264 support, while being the smallest and fastest FPGA core currently available in the industry. This new core has a reduced latency from 1 frame to less than 1 ms for a 1080p30 video stream. The core is also capable of handling extremely high resolutions.
The core supports H.264 variable and fixed bitrate encoding of video streams with a typical clock rate in an AMD Xilinx SPARTAN 6 of 95 MHz. A single core supports resolutions up to 4096 x 4096, but multiple cores can be used for processing a larger resolution or higher frame rate images if required.
The core uses an FPGA specific DDR 3 controller and microprocessor soft core. In addition, the standard core can be customised, retaining ITAR compliance, to meet unique functional needs.
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Read more...ST MCUs extend ultra-low power innovation Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers with cutting-edge power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.
Read more...Power IC supplies 1650 W EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.