Reference board for cardio monitoring

The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect electrocardiography (ECG) and seismocardiography (SCG) signals using an electronic skin patch (eSP). The ST1VAFE6AX, mounted on the board, can also detect the gyrocardiography (GCG) signal enabled by the embedded gyroscope.
The figure depicts the eSP positioning with three terminals with snap connectors for using standard wet ECG electrodes or dry electrodes. This electronic board provides features for the computation of heart rate and heart rate variability. In addition, it can be used for implementing anomaly pattern detection and classification. Developers can also implement routines for motion-based events and context-aware bio-signal acquisition and analysis.
The self-contained design has an embedded 35 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery and offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth.
X-band radar RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.
Read more...LTE Cat 1 bis communication iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...Quad-channel 16-bit converter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0468 from Advance RF is a quad-channel mixed-signal processing chip, with each channel comprising three major functional modules: ADC/DDC/DDS.
Read more...ST MCUs extend ultra-low power innovation Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers with cutting-edge power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.
Read more...Multicell battery monitoring Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC6811 from Analog Devices is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.
Read more...Tactical navigation system Etion Create
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Etion Create’s CheetahNAV Compact is a versatile tactical navigation system designed for security services, emergency services, and light all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) using offline navigation maps.
Read more...Smart module for multi-media devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
Read more...GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.