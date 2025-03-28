Reference board for cardio monitoring

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect electrocardiography (ECG) and seismocardiography (SCG) signals using an electronic skin patch (eSP). The ST1VAFE6AX, mounted on the board, can also detect the gyrocardiography (GCG) signal enabled by the embedded gyroscope.

The figure depicts the eSP positioning with three terminals with snap connectors for using standard wet ECG electrodes or dry electrodes. This electronic board provides features for the computation of heart rate and heart rate variability. In addition, it can be used for implementing anomaly pattern detection and classification. Developers can also implement routines for motion-based events and context-aware bio-signal acquisition and analysis.

The self-contained design has an embedded 35 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery and offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





