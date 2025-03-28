Power efficiency and robustness in electronics design

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mouser Electronics recently announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices highlighting essential strategies for optimising power systems. In the eBook titled ‘Powering the Future: Advanced Power Solutions for Efficiency and Robustness’, subject matter experts from ADI and Mouser offer in-depth analyses of the most important components, architectures and applications in power systems.

Chapters in the eBook discuss effective electromagnetic interference (EMI) management, reducing equivalent series resistance (ESR) and equivalent series inductance (ESL) in switching power supplies, and managing power supply noise with voltage supervisors. Other topics include buck-boost circuits, enhancing system robustness with ideal diodes and eFuses, and leveraging gallium nitride (GaN) technology for improved efficiency.

To read the new eBook, visit https://bit.ly/4iJeKir






