LTE Cat 1 bis communication

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications. It supports maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink. The EG810M-EU is compatible with LTE Standard EC800M-CN, EC800K-CN and EG800K series module in package.

A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, a variety of drivers, and abundant functionalities (USB serial drivers for Windows 8.1/10/11, Linux, Android, and other OSs) extend the use of the module to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications such as tracking, POS, IPC, data cards, smart safety, and Industrial PDAs. Its ultra-thin design featuring a thickness of only 1,7 mm is ideal for products such as ear-hook walkie-talkies, student cards, and watches.

