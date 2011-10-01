LTE Cat 1 bis communication

The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications. It supports maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink. The EG810M-EU is compatible with LTE Standard EC800M-CN, EC800K-CN and EG800K series module in package.
A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, a variety of drivers, and abundant functionalities (USB serial drivers for Windows 8.1/10/11, Linux, Android, and other OSs) extend the use of the module to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications such as tracking, POS, IPC, data cards, smart safety, and Industrial PDAs. Its ultra-thin design featuring a thickness of only 1,7 mm is ideal for products such as ear-hook walkie-talkies, student cards, and watches.
X-band radar RF Design
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.
The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect ECG and SCG signals.
The ARF0468 from Advance RF is a quad-channel mixed-signal processing chip, with each channel comprising three major functional modules: ADC/DDC/DDS.
Etion Create’s CheetahNAV Compact is a versatile tactical navigation system designed for security services, emergency services, and light all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) using offline navigation maps.
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.
The SGM621B is a high accuracy, high voltage instrumentation amplifier, which is designed to set any gain from 1 to 10 000 with one external resistor.
The new nRF54L chipset-based wireless modules reduce current consumption and double processing capacity, catering to diverse mass market segments.