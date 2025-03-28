Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Quad-channel 16-bit converter

28 March 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


The ARF0468 from Advance RF is a quad-channel mixed-signal processing chip, with each channel comprising three major functional modules: ADC/DDC/DDS. The chip can achieve analog-to-digital conversion and digital down-conversion for the downlink, and a direct signal generator required for the uplink. It meets the needs of most narrowband application systems with bandwidth below 50 MHz, and is capable of satisfying the requirements for miniaturisation and integration of equipment.

The chip provides 16-bit precision and up to 125 MHz conversion rate in ADC mode. For DDS it provides 14-bit precision and a conversion rate up to 1 GHz. In DDC mode the chip has a maximum bandwidth of 50 MHz with a sample rate of 60 Msamples/s. The downlink intermediate frequency can reach up to 500 MHz.

The output employs a 3,3 V standard digital level, and control is implemented through a SPI serial protocol interface for read/write operations of internal registers. The DDS section supports programmable serial data transmission rates of 1-bit/2-bit/4-bit/8-bit modes.

The ARF0468 utilises a 400-pin BGA package, with a rated temperature range of -40 to 85°C for industrial temperature applications. Operating under a 120 MHz clock signal, the typical total power consumption is approximately 3 W.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


