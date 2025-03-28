Quad-channel 16-bit converter

The ARF0468 from Advance RF is a quad-channel mixed-signal processing chip, with each channel comprising three major functional modules: ADC/DDC/DDS. The chip can achieve analog-to-digital conversion and digital down-conversion for the downlink, and a direct signal generator required for the uplink. It meets the needs of most narrowband application systems with bandwidth below 50 MHz, and is capable of satisfying the requirements for miniaturisation and integration of equipment.
The chip provides 16-bit precision and up to 125 MHz conversion rate in ADC mode. For DDS it provides 14-bit precision and a conversion rate up to 1 GHz. In DDC mode the chip has a maximum bandwidth of 50 MHz with a sample rate of 60 Msamples/s. The downlink intermediate frequency can reach up to 500 MHz.
The output employs a 3,3 V standard digital level, and control is implemented through a SPI serial protocol interface for read/write operations of internal registers. The DDS section supports programmable serial data transmission rates of 1-bit/2-bit/4-bit/8-bit modes.
The ARF0468 utilises a 400-pin BGA package, with a rated temperature range of -40 to 85°C for industrial temperature applications. Operating under a 120 MHz clock signal, the typical total power consumption is approximately 3 W.
Multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies RFiber Solutions
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations.
Read more...X-band radar RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
X-band radar systems, particularly those leveraging beamforming ICs (BFICs), advanced gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) components, are leading the way in providing the high-performance radar capabilities required for modern defence and surveillance.
Read more...Reference board for cardio monitoring Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect ECG and SCG signals.
Read more...LTE Cat 1 bis communication iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...Tactical navigation system Etion Create
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Etion Create’s CheetahNAV Compact is a versatile tactical navigation system designed for security services, emergency services, and light all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) using offline navigation maps.
Read more...Smart module for multi-media devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powered by a Qualcomm processor, Quectel’s new SC200V is designed to deliver exceptional performance across system capabilities, multimedia functions, and network connectivity.
Read more...GNSS antenna redefining what’s possible RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.