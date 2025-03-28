USB Type-C-powered controllers

Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range (EPR) sink controllers. The AP33771C and AP33772S can be embedded into battery-powered devices and other types of equipment that use a USB Type-C socket as a power source.
The products support engineers who are replacing proprietary charging ports, legacy USB ports, or barrel-jack ports in legacy designs with a standard USB PD port. Use of the AP33771C or AP33772S enables them to reduce the size of their product, cut charging time, and use fewer components.
The AP33771C and AP33772S support the PD 3.1 EPR protocol supplying loads up to 140 W and operating on an adjustable supply voltage of up to 28 V. For maximum flexibility in systems with no microcontroller, the AP33771C offers multiple power profiles, including eight resistor-settable output voltages and eight output-current options. By contrast, the AP33772S offers an I2C communications interface for use in systems with a host MCU.
The LTC6811 from Analog Devices is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.
The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V.
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.
TDK Corporation has launched the EPCOS SurfIND series, a new range of current-compensated ring core double chokes for high currents and surface mounting.
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.