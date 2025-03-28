USB Type-C-powered controllers

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range (EPR) sink controllers. The AP33771C and AP33772S can be embedded into battery-powered devices and other types of equipment that use a USB Type-C socket as a power source.

The products support engineers who are replacing proprietary charging ports, legacy USB ports, or barrel-jack ports in legacy designs with a standard USB PD port. Use of the AP33771C or AP33772S enables them to reduce the size of their product, cut charging time, and use fewer components.

The AP33771C and AP33772S support the PD 3.1 EPR protocol supplying loads up to 140 W and operating on an adjustable supply voltage of up to 28 V. For maximum flexibility in systems with no microcontroller, the AP33771C offers multiple power profiles, including eight resistor-settable output voltages and eight output-current options. By contrast, the AP33772S offers an I2C communications interface for use in systems with a host MCU.

