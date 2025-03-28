Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

USB Type-C-powered controllers

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range (EPR) sink controllers. The AP33771C and AP33772S can be embedded into battery-powered devices and other types of equipment that use a USB Type-C socket as a power source.

The products support engineers who are replacing proprietary charging ports, legacy USB ports, or barrel-jack ports in legacy designs with a standard USB PD port. Use of the AP33771C or AP33772S enables them to reduce the size of their product, cut charging time, and use fewer components.

The AP33771C and AP33772S support the PD 3.1 EPR protocol supplying loads up to 140 W and operating on an adjustable supply voltage of up to 28 V. For maximum flexibility in systems with no microcontroller, the AP33771C offers multiple power profiles, including eight resistor-settable output voltages and eight output-current options. By contrast, the AP33772S offers an I2C communications interface for use in systems with a host MCU.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power efficiency and robustness in electronics design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics recently announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices highlighting essential strategies for optimising power systems.

Read more...
Multicell battery monitoring
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC6811 from Analog Devices is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.

Read more...
Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.

Read more...
SoC for real-time AI at the edge
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Ambiq’s Apollo330 Plus series is purpose-built to enable always-on and real-time AI inferencing on devices.

Read more...
Evaluation kit for ML applications
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The hardware kit includes radar, acoustic, pressure and motion sensors and integrates dual Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ CPU cores.

Read more...
Power IC supplies 1650 W
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.

Read more...
High-voltage step-down DC-DC converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V.

Read more...
High-voltage contactors
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.

Read more...
Chokes rated at 36 A
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has launched the EPCOS SurfIND series, a new range of current-compensated ring core double chokes for high currents and surface mounting.

Read more...
RF arrestor provides robust protection
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved