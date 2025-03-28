14-bit AWG at 20 GS/s

28 March 2025 Test & Measurement

The ARB Rider AWG-7000 from Active Technologies is the world’s fastest 14-bit Arbitrary Waveform Generator, featuring a 20 GS/s real time update rate and 14-bit vertical resolution.

Available in 2 or 4 channel models, ARB Rider AWG-7000 can produce signals reaching up to 6,5 GHz sine wave. Thanks to the Simple Rider software, the AWG-7000 offers an extremely easy to use interface.

The AWG does not compromise on performance and features a rapid rise time of 50 ps at the maximum amplitude of 5 V. With a total bandwidth of 10 GHz, up to 5 Vpp output range, and up to 9 G samples memory depth, the AWG-7000 is the ideal choice for physics experiments, fast quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum sensing, optics and photonics, RF/wireless, and aerospace and defence applications.

A dedicated intra-chassis synchronisation bus allows multi-instrument synchronisation of up to 4 units to produce a combined 16 analog channels and 128 digital channels to realise a powerful mixed signal generator.

