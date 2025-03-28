Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

14-bit AWG at 20 GS/s

28 March 2025 Test & Measurement

The ARB Rider AWG-7000 from Active Technologies is the world’s fastest 14-bit Arbitrary Waveform Generator, featuring a 20 GS/s real time update rate and 14-bit vertical resolution.

Available in 2 or 4 channel models, ARB Rider AWG-7000 can produce signals reaching up to 6,5 GHz sine wave. Thanks to the Simple Rider software, the AWG-7000 offers an extremely easy to use interface.

The AWG does not compromise on performance and features a rapid rise time of 50 ps at the maximum amplitude of 5 V. With a total bandwidth of 10 GHz, up to 5 Vpp output range, and up to 9 G samples memory depth, the AWG-7000 is the ideal choice for physics experiments, fast quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum sensing, optics and photonics, RF/wireless, and aerospace and defence applications.

A dedicated intra-chassis synchronisation bus allows multi-instrument synchronisation of up to 4 units to produce a combined 16 analog channels and 128 digital channels to realise a powerful mixed signal generator.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

hybridNETBOX instrumentation platform
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.

Read more...
Additions to APD5000 series oscilloscopes
Osiris Technical Systems Test & Measurement
Each unit is equipped with an integrated CAT II digital multimeter, three programmable power supplies, a dedicated trigger line, and an arbitrary waveform generator.

Read more...
Handheld RTSA up to 9,5 GHz
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PXE-90 implements an FFT engine on the built-in FPGA and support frame compression with trace detection while ensuring no missing samples between FFT frames.

Read more...
Programmable switching DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.

Read more...
PCB-mount 40 W converter
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.

Read more...
InterCal introduces a new range of calibrators
Intercal Test & Measurement
Calibration is a critical process in numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, ensuring that instruments and devices provide accurate and reliable measurements.

Read more...
Power Energy Meter for solar projects
Mimic Components Test & Measurement
The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser that connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for testing without disconnection.

Read more...
MT8870A for NTN NB-IoT testing
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Samsung Electronics has selected the Anritsu Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A for use on the mass-production lines of the Galaxy S25.

Read more...
XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller
ASIC Design Services Test & Measurement
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.

Read more...
INTEGRA Biosciences’ reagent dispenser now supports SiLA-2 integration
Test & Measurement
This new functionality will make it even easier to integrate the WELLJET into automated laboratory workflows, helping labs to enhance their productivity and reproducibility.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved