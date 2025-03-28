Multicell battery monitoring

The LTC6811 is a multicell battery stack monitor from Analog Devices that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.
The cell measurement range of 0 to 5 V makes the LTC6811 suitable for most battery chemistries. All 12 cells can be measured in 290 µs, and lower data acquisition rates can be selected for high noise reduction.
Multiple LTC6811 devices can be connected in series, permitting simultaneous cell monitoring of long, high voltage battery strings. Each LTC6811 has an isoSPI interface for high speed, RF-immune, long-distance communications. Using the LTC6811-1, multiple devices are connected in a daisy chain with one host processor connection for all devices. Using the LTC6811-2, multiple devices are connected in parallel to the host processor, with each device individually addressed.
The LTC6811 can be powered directly from the battery stack or from an isolated supply. The LTC6811 includes passive balancing for each cell, with individual PWM duty cycle control for each cell. Other features include an onboard 5 V regulator, five general purpose I/O lines and a sleep mode, where current consumption is reduced to 4 µA.
Reference board for cardio monitoring
The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect ECG and SCG signals.
USB Type-C-powered controllers
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.
ST MCUs extend ultra-low power innovation
STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers with cutting-edge power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.
Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.
Power IC supplies 1650 W
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.
High-voltage step-down DC-DC converter
The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V.
High-voltage contactors
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.