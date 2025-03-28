Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Multicell battery monitoring

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LTC6811 is a multicell battery stack monitor from Analog Devices that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.

The cell measurement range of 0 to 5 V makes the LTC6811 suitable for most battery chemistries. All 12 cells can be measured in 290 µs, and lower data acquisition rates can be selected for high noise reduction.

Multiple LTC6811 devices can be connected in series, permitting simultaneous cell monitoring of long, high voltage battery strings. Each LTC6811 has an isoSPI interface for high speed, RF-immune, long-distance communications. Using the LTC6811-1, multiple devices are connected in a daisy chain with one host processor connection for all devices. Using the LTC6811-2, multiple devices are connected in parallel to the host processor, with each device individually addressed.

The LTC6811 can be powered directly from the battery stack or from an isolated supply. The LTC6811 includes passive balancing for each cell, with individual PWM duty cycle control for each cell. Other features include an onboard 5 V regulator, five general purpose I/O lines and a sleep mode, where current consumption is reduced to 4 µA.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reference board for cardio monitoring
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STDES-ESP01 reference board from STMicroelectronics demonstrates the capability of the ST1VAFE6AX and ST1VAFE3BX biosensors to detect ECG and SCG signals.

Read more...
Power efficiency and robustness in electronics design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics recently announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices highlighting essential strategies for optimising power systems.

Read more...
USB Type-C-powered controllers
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has released two USB Type-C PD 3.1 extended power range sink controllers that can be embedded into battery-powered devices.

Read more...
ST MCUs extend ultra-low power innovation
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers with cutting-edge power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.

Read more...
Innovative satellite navigation receiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released an innovative satellite navigation receiver to democratise precise positioning for automotive and industrial applications.

Read more...
LED driver for industrial power supply indication
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
A simple and small solution for driving an LED to provide visual feedback in the presence/absence of a system’s power using a chip not originally designed for this purpose.

Read more...
Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.

Read more...
Power IC supplies 1650 W
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.

Read more...
High-voltage step-down DC-DC converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V.

Read more...
High-voltage contactors
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved