Multicell battery monitoring

28 March 2025

The LTC6811 is a multicell battery stack monitor from Analog Devices that measures up to 12 series connected battery cells with a total measurement error of less than 1,2 mV.

The cell measurement range of 0 to 5 V makes the LTC6811 suitable for most battery chemistries. All 12 cells can be measured in 290 µs, and lower data acquisition rates can be selected for high noise reduction.

Multiple LTC6811 devices can be connected in series, permitting simultaneous cell monitoring of long, high voltage battery strings. Each LTC6811 has an isoSPI interface for high speed, RF-immune, long-distance communications. Using the LTC6811-1, multiple devices are connected in a daisy chain with one host processor connection for all devices. Using the LTC6811-2, multiple devices are connected in parallel to the host processor, with each device individually addressed.

The LTC6811 can be powered directly from the battery stack or from an isolated supply. The LTC6811 includes passive balancing for each cell, with individual PWM duty cycle control for each cell. Other features include an onboard 5 V regulator, five general purpose I/O lines and a sleep mode, where current consumption is reduced to 4 µA.

